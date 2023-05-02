Unleash Your Website’s Potential with the Best Keyword Rank Tracking Tools of 2023

Keyword rank tracking is an essential part of any successful SEO strategy . Tracking your keywords helps you understand how your website ranks on search engine results pages (SERPs) and allows you to make informed decisions about how to optimize your content for better visibility. However, manually tracking keyword rankings can be time-consuming and inefficient. That’s why there are a variety of keyword rank tracking tools available on the market. In this article, we’ll take a look at the best keyword rank tracking tools in the market.

Ahrefs

Ahrefs is one of the most popular SEO tools on the market, and it’s also one of the best keyword rank tracking tools. Ahrefs’ Rank Tracker allows you to track your website’s ranking for any keyword in any location. You can also track the ranking of your competitors and compare your performance to theirs.

One of the best features of Ahrefs’ Rank Tracker is that it updates your rankings daily, so you can see how your rankings are changing over time. You can also set up email notifications to alert you when your rankings change.

Ahrefs’ Rank Tracker also provides valuable insights into your keyword rankings, including search volume, difficulty, and estimated traffic. This information can help you identify new opportunities for improving your website’s SEO.

SEMrush

SEMrush is another popular SEO tool that offers a powerful keyword rank tracking feature. With SEMrush’s Rank Tracking, you can track your website’s ranking for any keyword in any location. You can also track the ranking of your competitors and compare your performance to theirs.

SEMrush’s Rank Tracking also provides valuable insights into your keyword rankings, including search volume, difficulty, and estimated traffic. This information can help you identify new opportunities for improving your website’s SEO.

One of the best features of SEMrush’s Rank Tracking is that it allows you to track your rankings on multiple search engines, including Google, Bing, and Yahoo. You can also set up email notifications to alert you when your rankings change.

Google Search Console

Google Search Console is a free tool provided by Google that allows you to track your website’s performance on Google search results. While it doesn’t offer the same level of detail as paid tools like Ahrefs and SEMrush, it’s still a valuable tool for tracking your keyword rankings.

With Google Search Console, you can track the average position of your website for specific keywords, as well as the click-through rate for those keywords. You can also see which pages on your website are getting the most impressions and clicks from search results.

One of the best features of Google Search Console is that it allows you to see which keywords are driving traffic to your website. This information can help you identify which keywords you should focus on optimizing for better visibility.

Serpstat

Serpstat is a comprehensive SEO tool that offers a range of features, including keyword rank tracking. With Serpstat’s Rank Tracker, you can track your website’s ranking for any keyword in any location. You can also track the ranking of your competitors and compare your performance to theirs.

Serpstat’s Rank Tracker provides valuable insights into your keyword rankings, including search volume, difficulty, and estimated traffic. You can also set up email notifications to alert you when your rankings change.

One of the best features of Serpstat’s Rank Tracker is that it allows you to track your rankings on multiple search engines, including Google, Bing, and Yahoo. You can also track your rankings for specific devices, such as desktop and mobile.

Moz

Moz is another popular SEO tool that offers a keyword rank tracking feature. With Moz’s Rank Tracker, you can track your website’s ranking for any keyword in any location. You can also track the ranking of your competitors and compare your performance to theirs.

Moz’s Rank Tracker provides valuable insights into your keyword rankings, including search volume, difficulty, and estimated traffic. You can also set up email notifications to alert you when your rankings change.

One of the best features of Moz’s Rank Tracker is that it provides recommendations for how to improve your keyword rankings. Moz’s tool identifies keywords with the greatest potential for improvement and provides actionable insights to help you optimize your content.

Rank Tracker by Link-Assistant

Rank Tracker by Link-Assistant is a keyword rank tracking tool that offers a range of features to help you improve your website’s SEO. With Rank Tracker, you can track your website’s ranking for any keyword in any location. You can also track the ranking of your competitors and compare your performance to theirs.

Rank Tracker provides valuable insights into your keyword rankings, including search volume, difficulty, and estimated traffic. You can also set up email notifications to alert you when your rankings change.

One of the best features of Rank Tracker is that it allows you to track your rankings on multiple search engines, including Google, Bing, and Yahoo. You can also track your rankings for specific devices, such as desktop and mobile.

AccuRanker

AccuRanker is a cloud-based keyword rank tracking tool that provides accurate and reliable data. With AccuRanker, you can track your website’s ranking for any keyword in any location. You can also track the ranking of your competitors and compare your performance to theirs.

AccuRanker provides valuable insights into your keyword rankings, including search volume, difficulty, and estimated traffic. You can also set up email notifications to alert you when your rankings change.

One of the best features of AccuRanker is that it provides real-time keyword ranking data. This means that you can see how your rankings are changing immediately, without having to wait for the tool to update.

SERPWatcher by Mangools

SERPWatcher by Mangools is a keyword rank tracking tool that provides a user-friendly interface and valuable insights. With SERPWatcher, you can track your website’s ranking for any keyword in any location. You can also track the ranking of your competitors and compare your performance to theirs.

SERPWatcher provides valuable insights into your keyword rankings, including search volume, difficulty, and estimated traffic. You can also set up email notifications to alert you when your rankings change.

One of the best features of SERPWatcher is that it provides keyword tracking for multiple domains. This means that you can track the ranking of multiple websites or web pages with a single tool.

Conclusion

Keyword rank tracking is an essential part of any successful SEO strategy. By tracking your keyword rankings, you can identify new opportunities for improving your website’s visibility on search engines. There are a variety of keyword rank tracking tools available on the market, each with its own unique features and benefits.

Ahrefs, SEMrush, Google Search Console, Serpstat, Moz, Rank Tracker by Link-Assistant, AccuRanker, and SERPWatcher by Mangools are all excellent keyword rank tracking tools that offer valuable insights into your website’s performance on search engines. Each tool has its own unique features and benefits, so it’s important to choose the tool that best fits your needs and budget.

Regardless of which tool you choose, tracking your keyword rankings on a regular basis is essential for improving your website’s SEO and driving more traffic to your site.