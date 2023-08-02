Unleash the power of sound with GOVO’s brand-new GoBuds 577 True Wireless earbuds

GOVO, a new entrant and challenger in the audio technology sector, is elated to announce the highly anticipated launch of GOVO GoBuds 577 True Wireless earbuds. Elevating the world of sound to unprecedented heights, the GOVO GoBuds 577 push the limits of bass performance, promising an unmatched audio expedition that will leave users astounded and immersed in a realm of sonic euphoria. With the brand-new earbuds, captivated users can experience a new dimension of sonic bliss.

The global earbuds market is poised for significant expansion. The value of the market was estimated at USD 9,520 million in 2022, and this is projected to surge to USD 16,860 million by 2029. This remarkable growth is driven by the escalating demand for earbuds, fuelled by noteworthy advancements and innovations, as well as the allure of convenience that they offer. Leading the way in the industry, the GOVO GoBuds 577 redefines the audio experience, setting a new standard with its exceptional design, advanced sound quality, and remarkable bass performance. Additionally, these earbuds seamlessly incorporate wireless Bluetooth technology and other features, catering to the sophisticated requirements of Indian users.

Commenting on the launch of the GOVO GoBuds 577 True Wireless earbuds, Mr. Piyush Jalan, Co-Founder and COO, GOVO said, “Our unwavering dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction has culminated in a product that completely revolutionizes the audio experience. The GOVO GoBuds 577’s extraordinary design, exceptional sound quality and bass performance combine to create an immersive listening journey for users. These earbuds cater to the specific preferences of our audience, providing them with an outstanding listening experience.”

Here are the salient features of the GOVO GoBuds 577 True Wireless earbuds:

Rich Bass: With dynamic 13mm drivers at its core, these earbuds deliver deep bass and authentic audio, creating a rich and immersive listening experience.

52-hour battery life: The earbuds come with a robust 470mAh battery capacity and Type-C input, providing an astonishing 52-hour battery life for uninterrupted music playback over extended periods.

Quad Mic ENC: With 4 Mic Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), the earbuds guarantee crystal clear call quality by proficiently minimizing background noise and improving voice clarity.

Elegant Design: With a premium design adorned with a metallic finish, these earbuds blend style and durability to elevate your listening experience with a touch of elegance.

Bluetooth V5.3: With the latest Bluetooth version of V5.3, the earbuds offer up to 30 feet of seamless connectivity.

Gaming Mode: With less than 50ms latency, the earbuds provide a lag-free experience, allowing users to fully immerse themselves in their favourite mobile games and enjoy an uninterrupted gaming session without any delays.

Voice Assistant: With a simple touch, the earbuds allow you to effortlessly access and utilize your Google or Siri voice assistant.

Super Touch Control: With the touch control feature users can conveniently interact with their earbuds, allowing them to seamlessly navigate through music tracks, adjust volume and answer calls.

Fast Charge: With a rapid 5-minute fast charge feature, these earbuds offer you the convenience of enjoying music uninterrupted for upto 120 minutes, eliminating the need for lengthy charging sessions during extended periods of use

The GOVO GoBuds 577 True Wireless earbuds is priced at Rs. 4,599/- and can also be easily purchased from Amazon at an introductory limited-time price of just Rs 1,119/- . This product comes with a one-year warranty and is available in the colour Metallic Night.