Unleash the power of sound in style with Noise Buds Aero; launching with up to 45 hours playtime

Noise, India’s leading connected lifestyle tech brand, introduced Noise Buds Aero, an innovative audio solution that seamlessly blends uncompromising sound performance with an exquisite touch of style, revolutionizing the way we experience sound. Offering an enhanced listening experience for music enthusiasts, the TWS is equipped with a dedicated gaming mode with remarkably low latency of just 50ms and playtime of up to 45 hours, guaranteeing a lag-free gaming experience for avid gamers.

The sleek matte finish with chrome accents gives it a sophisticated look while delivering high-performance audio, making it ideal for music lovers, gamers, and anyone seeking a snug fit and unparalleled sound quality. Available in 2 colors, Charcoal Black and Snow White, Noise Buds Aero goes on sale tomorrow, 1st July (12 PM) on Myntra and gonoise.com at the most attractive price of INR 799 only.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise, said, “At Noise, our unwavering mission is to craft premium products that deliver outstanding quality and provide exceptional value, enabling deeper penetration into the country’s diverse consumer base. The new Noise Buds Aero is the perfect audio companion for gamers and music lovers who demand top performance and aesthetics in a compelling package.”

The TWS boasts 13mm drivers, and is equipped with BT v5.3 for seamless connectivity. It will come in two elegant colour options, Charcoal Black, and Snow White. The users can enjoy effortless pairing upon opening the case through HyperSync™ technology, and keep the distractions out through environment sound reduction technology. The IPX5 water resistance rating ensures that the earbuds are perfect for workouts and outdoor activities.

Product Specifications

Noise Buds Aero