Home News Unleash the power of sound in style with Noise Buds Aero; launching...

Unleash the power of sound in style with Noise Buds Aero; launching with up to 45 hours playtime

By
PC-Tablet News Desk
-
Unleash the power of sound in style with Noise Buds Aero; launching with up to 45 hours playtime

Noise, India’s leading connected lifestyle tech brand, introduced Noise Buds Aero, an innovative audio solution that seamlessly blends uncompromising sound performance with an exquisite touch of style, revolutionizing the way we experience sound. Offering an enhanced listening experience for music enthusiasts, the TWS is equipped with a dedicated gaming mode with remarkably low latency of just 50ms and playtime of up to 45 hours, guaranteeing a lag-free gaming experience for avid gamers.

The sleek matte finish with chrome accents gives it a sophisticated look while delivering high-performance audio, making it  ideal for music lovers, gamers, and anyone seeking a snug fit and unparalleled sound quality. Available in 2 colors, Charcoal Black and Snow White, Noise Buds Aero goes on sale tomorrow, 1st July (12 PM) on Myntra and gonoise.com at the most attractive price of INR 799 only.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise, said, “At Noise, our unwavering mission is to craft premium products that deliver outstanding quality and provide exceptional value, enabling deeper penetration into the country’s diverse consumer base. The new Noise Buds Aero is the perfect audio companion for gamers and music lovers who demand top performance and aesthetics in a compelling package.”

The TWS boasts 13mm drivers, and is equipped with BT v5.3 for seamless connectivity.  It will come in two elegant colour options, Charcoal Black, and Snow White. The users can enjoy effortless pairing upon opening the case through HyperSync™ technology, and keep the distractions out through environment sound reduction technology. The IPX5 water resistance rating ensures that the earbuds are perfect for workouts and outdoor activities.

Product Specifications

Noise Buds Aero

Playback Time

45 Hours

Charging Port

USB Type-C

Driver’s Size

13mm

Instacharge

10 min charge = 120 minute playtime

Waterproofing

IPX5

Connection

BT v5.3

Key Features

Matte with Chrome Finish

Environment Sound Reduction

Gaming Mode

Low Latency at 50ms

Noise HyperSync™
Previous articleSony launches immersive open back monitor headphones for spatial sound creation and condenser microphone for studio recording
Next articleInfinix’s announces India’s first 32inch WebOS QLED TV
PC-Tablet News Desk
This is our News Desk account being managed by our News Staff to publish the latest news and updates. You can reach out to us at [email protected]