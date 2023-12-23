Unleash Sharper, Brighter Videos with Google Pixel 8 Pro’s Video Boost

Google Pixel smartphones have consistently impressed with their photography prowess, and the Pixel 8 Pro is no exception. But beyond its still photography talents, the Pixel 8 Pro packs a secret weapon for videographers: Video Boost. This innovative feature leverages Google’s computational photography expertise to elevate your video recordings to a whole new level, even in challenging lighting conditions.

Key Highlights:

Video Boost on Pixel 8 Pro: Enhance video quality with Google’s computational magic.

Boosting in the Shadows: Night Sight for video brings out hidden details in low-light conditions.

Sharpen Up Your Shots: Video Boost refines shaky footage and improves overall clarity.

Processing Power at Play: Cloud-based processing elevates your videos to the next level.

Simple to Use: Enable Video Boost with a few taps and capture stunning memories.

Night Sight for Video: Illuminating the Unseen

Dimly lit environments often plague video recordings, resulting in grainy footage and lost details. Pixel 8 Pro’s Video Boost tackles this head-on with its Night Sight for video capability. Similar to its Night Sight magic for photos, Video Boost utilizes advanced algorithms to brighten and sharpen your videos captured in low-light conditions. This means you can capture the ambience of a candlelit dinner or the vibrant hues of a city skyline at dusk, all without sacrificing clarity or detail.

Sharpening the Focus: Combating Camera Shakes

Unwanted handshakes or bumps can turn a potentially stunning video into a frustrating watch. Pixel 8 Pro‘s Video Boost comes to the rescue with its stabilization capabilities. The feature analyzes your footage and applies intelligent corrections to smoothen out jitters and shakes, ensuring a more polished and watchable final video. Whether you’re capturing a lively family reunion or documenting your adventures on the go, Video Boost keeps your footage stable and professional-looking.

The Power of the Cloud: Where the Magic Happens

Video Boost isn’t just about in-camera processing. Google’s cloud technology plays a crucial role in enhancing your videos. Once you’ve captured your footage, Video Boost leverages the power of the cloud to further refine and optimize your recordings. This cloud-based processing tackles tasks like noise reduction, color correction, and HDR enhancement, resulting in videos that are noticeably sharper, brighter, and more vibrant than what you’d typically expect from a smartphone camera.

Unleashing Video Boost’s Potential: Getting Started

Using Video Boost is remarkably simple. Open the Google Camera app on your Pixel 8 Pro and switch to video mode. Tap on the settings cog in the bottom left corner and scroll down to find the Video Boost toggle. Turn it on, and you’re good to go! Capture your video as usual, and Video Boost will work its magic behind the scenes. Once you’ve stopped recording, you can choose to download the enhanced version of your video directly from Google Photos.

Video Boost: A Pixel Perfect Addition

Video Boost is a valuable addition to the Pixel 8 Pro’s already impressive camera arsenal. It empowers you to capture stunning, high-quality videos even in less-than-ideal lighting conditions. Whether you’re a casual user documenting everyday moments or an aspiring videographer looking to elevate your craft, Video Boost is a feature you won’t want to miss. So, grab your Pixel 8 Pro, unleash the power of Video Boost, and start creating memories that truly shine.