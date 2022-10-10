Unbelievable offers on TECNO smartphones during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale till 30th October

TECNO SPARK 9 (6GB+128GB); Net Effective Price: INR. 8,549

TECNO SPARK 9 is equipped with 11GB* RAM for faster speed and lag-free operations. Its 6GB memory variant comes with 6GB LPDDR4x installed RAM, which can be extended up to 11GB* RAM via Memory Fusion. TECNO SPARK 9’s, 90Hz high refresh rate delivers users an unmatched touch experience in the category and ensures super smooth operations, scrolling, and swipe. TECNO SPARK 9’s 13MP AI Enhanced Dual rear camera and F1.85 Aperture and PDAF techniques help you click sharp and vivid Photos. And with the 5000mAh mega high-capacity battery go for the unstoppable entertainment for your loved one.

Key USPs

Large 11GB* RAM with Memory Fusion for incredible speed

90Hz Refresh Rate with 6.6 HD+ Dot-Notch Display for a breath-taking viewing experience

MediaTek Helio G37 Powerful Processor for extra-ordinary usage

13MP AI Enhanced Dual rear camera for mesmerizing shots

5000mAh mega High-Capacity Battery for unstoppable entertainment

Trendy and stylish design with attractive colors

*With 5GB Extendable Virtual RAM. Memory Fusion may need OTA update.

TECNO POP 5 LTE; Net Effective Price: INR. 5,309

Special offer: Free earphones worth ₹1290

The smartphone from the entry-level POP product line boasts of remarkable features such as 6.52 HD+ dot-notch display with 480nits max brightness. TECNO POP 5 LTE offers a 5000mAh battery that gives an uninterrupted smartphone experience for a long duration on a single charge. The 8MP AI dual rear camera gives professional photography experience and has multiple impressive modes such as AI Beauty, AI portrait, 1080P Video, HDR, Filters, 16 AI Scene Detection and 4X Zoom. The POP 5 LTE is powered by HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11 Go and has localized features like Vault 2.0, Smart Panel 2.0, Kids Mode, Social Turbo, Dark themes, Parental control, Digital Wellbeing, Gesture Call Picker to name a few.

Additionally, the smartphone packs in various smart features such as IPX2 Splash Resistant, which can resist water that hits the product at a 15° angle or less, enhanced 14 regional language support, 120 Hz touch sampling rate and face unlock — all this in a premium design and vibrant colors. The phone features glossy finish, larger and bolder brand logo with visual light reflections.

Key USPs:

52 HD+ Immersive Display

5000mAh Powerful Battery with Optimized Ultra Power Saving Mode

Segment breaking 8MP High Definition Resolution Dual Camera

TECNO CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian; Net Effective Price: INR. 16,749

The smartphone is India’s first multi-colour-changing smartphone with Polychromatic Photoisomer. The technology successfully allows the monochrome back cover of a smartphone to show multiple changing colours under sunlight, giving an immersive “light chasing” experience.

The latest addition to the camera-centric CAMON series is equipped everything that is ‘Industry First’ combining technology with innovation. TECNO’s new CAMON addition features the industry-first 64MP Primary Camera with RGBW + (G+P) sensor, allowing 200% more light to enter the sensor for brighter photographs. Along with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Hybrid Image Stabilisation (HIS), the smartphone ensures deterrence of jittery images and videos even in not-so-favourable lighting conditions. With the 50MP camera coupled with a 50mm golden focus portrait, which could be termed to be the closest focus to human eyes. The smartphone is also equipped with up to 300% increased focus speed enabling to capture much more precise images using laser detection focus.

Key USPs

India’s First Multi Color Changing Phone inspired by Mondrian Art

64MP OIS Camera with Industry 1 st RGBW+(G+P) Lens for Ultra Clarity +50MP 50mm Portrait lens

RGBW+(G+P) Lens for Ultra Clarity +50MP 50mm Portrait lens Industry slimmest 0.98mm Bezels and 120Hz Refresh rate of 6.8″ FHD+ display

13GB Large RAM with Memory Fusion and 128GB UFS 2.2 Internal Storage to Level up Speed

33W Flash Charger with 5000mAh High Capacity Battery for Quick Charge and Long Backup

TECNO POP 6 Pro; Net Effective Price: INR. 5,489

The latest addition to the entry-level POP series addresses the opportunities that the entry-level segment provides. TECNO POP 6 Pro offers a bigger display and better specifications at the most competitive price points.

POP 6 Pro offers an incomparable 6.56″HD+Dot Notch display for an immersive viewing experience, coupled with a mighty 5000mAh battery, to give a remarkable 42-day of standby time. The smartphone’s stylish 8MP Dual rear Camera gives impressive image quality with various pre-installed photography techniques and filters. In addition to these features, the smartphone is packed with a micro-slit front flashlight and a 5MP dot Notch Selfie shooter that lets the users click well-lit images even in unfavourable lighting conditions. The smartphone’s elegant and crisp design with an uber-glossy finish gives an ultra-premium holding experience.

Key USPs