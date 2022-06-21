U&i Launches New Apple and Android Smartphone Accessories

Ads

India’s most progressive Gadget Accessory and Consumer Electronics brand U&i launches new high-quality chargers and data cables for Android and Apple smartphones and tablets. Presenting a range of chargers Micro-USB, Type-C, and Lightning cables for safe and high-speed data transfer and charging. Additionally, U&i has also launched an audio accessory (adapter) for Apple iPhone and iPad users.

When buying a new smartphone or tablet, you need to ensure you have an additional charging/data cable and a charger at hand. With smartphone brands, namely Samsung and Apple eliminating the charging adapter from their smartphone’s packaging, it’s now necessary to pick an adapter from the market. Additionally, you always need to have spare chargers and cables if you frequently travel, whether traveling to the office, commuting by car, or planning short trips — one in your travel bag is a must these days.

U&i USB Charging Docks:

U&i has launched two new charging docks for every portable device that needs a 5V USB charger. The U&i Strike Series and U&i Cool Series are two new USB chargers to join the U&i USB charging dock segment, featuring 1.5A and 2.4A power output ratings respectively. Both chargers can handle an input voltage between 110V and 240V AC, ensure BIS-certified power plugs that prevent sparking, use fire-proof circuit boards, and are built using premium imported fire-resistant ABS plastics. Each charger also comes with important safety and protections which include over-voltage, over-current, overheating, and over-charging. The Strike Series features a single USB port while the Cool Series features dual USB smart charging ports that simultaneously allow charging two devices. The U&i Strike Series and U&i Cool Series will be available for INR 599 each.

U&i USB Charging and Data Cables:

Two new series of high-quality and premium USB Charging and Data cables have been introduced by U&i which can charge some of the latest Android and Apple smartphones respectively. The first one comprises three high-speed charging and data cables under the U&i Comfort Series. It includes USB Type-A to micro USB, to Type-C, and to Lightning cables with a 1-meter cable length and a power capacity handling of up to 5 Amps. These superfast data cables are designed stylish and sturdy and are made from the best quality copper wire for high-speed data and power transmission. The Comfort Series is also Qualcomm QC 3+ compliant (micro USB), SuperVooc (Type-C), and PD (Lightning) compliant respectively, making it one of the best high-quality cables you should buy to safeguard your shiny new smartphones. The second series is the U&i Warrior Series — a high-quality data and charging (USB Type-A to USB Type-C) cable specially built for smartphones such as OnePlus, OPPO, Realme, Vivo, and a few others that use WARP, DASH, DART, QC3.0, SuperVooc, and Flash Charge high-speed charging technologies. These cables are built to withstand high current passthrough and include safety features such as overheating and fire resistance. The U&i Comfort Series and Warrior Series cable will be available at an MRP of INR 499 and INR 749 each.

U&i Super Series:

Now you can directly connect your external audio speakers to your phones and tabs using a standard 3.5mm audio cable with the U&i Super Series dongle. The Super Series is a simple yet very handy and highly efficient audio adapter (AUX to Lightning) for Apple iPhone and iPad users. It is an adapter with a male Lightning connector on one end and a 3.5mm female audio socket on the other with in-line volume control buttons. Great for those who prefer to play music directly from their phones to external audio systems such as car stereos, DJ Consoles, Soundbars, and other devices. The in-line volume controller helps adjust the audio amplification without the need of touching the device. The Super Series is a must-have accessory if you prefer using your own set of wired 3.5mm headphones other than using Apple’s stock earphones. The Super Series is made using materials and offers great flexibility for better durability to last you a lifetime. The U&i Super Series audio adapter will be available for INR 699.

Pricing and Availability

The U&i charging docks, USB cables and audio adapters are available at a starting range of INR 499. Users can buy these products from all the U&i outlets and other leading retail stores across India.