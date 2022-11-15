U&i Launches 3 New Wired and Wireless Audio Devices

India’s most progressive Gadget Accessory and Consumer Electronics brand U&i, announces the launch of 3 new audio wearables built for outstanding performance, superior comfort, and long-lasting battery life. Introducing the Rapper Series TWS Earbuds, the Fayda Series Wireless Neckband, and the Early Series Wired Earphones, that helps best for work, travel, entertainment, and gaming on the go.

Rapper Series TWS Earbuds:

Crafted with elegance, these premium TWS Earbuds are extremely compact and lightweight for all-day use available in a premium and glossy White color. Ergonomically designed for a snug fit, the Rapper Series TWS boasts rich audio with deep bass. Complete with a touch-sensitive surface, the earbuds feature complete control over your music where you can change tracks or adjust the audio, or answer voice and video calls with just the touch of a finger. Each earbud is equipped with a 30mAh battery that is capable of providing up to a whopping 4 hours on a single charge, while the charging case with its 260mAh battery can keep the buds running up to 30 hours in total.

Fayda Series Wireless Neckband:

If you are a workaholic who remains on long calls or travels a lot and prefers neckbands over TWS, Fayda Series Wireless Neckband is meant for you. Available in classic Black, this neckband is designed with a lightweight and ergonomic body encased in a skin-friendly sweat-resistant silicone that not only fits snugly in your ear but also keeps it stress-free for all-day use. U&i has also incorporated braided cables to prevent it from tangling and damaging, thus increasing its longevity. The neckband features Bluetooth V5.0 for better connectivity and stability, even over a longer operating range. The in-built 200mAh battery can offer a talk time of up to 22 hours on a single charge while its fast-charging micro USB port can rejuvenate it to 100% in just 2 hours.

Early Series Wired Earphones:

If gaming is your passion, then obtaining zero-latency audio means going wired is your only bet. Plug in the Early Series Wired Earphones and experience the difference with lag-free crystal-clear audio. Crisp highs with deep punchy bass delivered by the ergonomic and snug, noise-isolating earbuds mark the big difference, and your gaming or movie time will never be the same as before. Great for those who need a pair of earbuds for their desktops, laptops, or tablets, the earbuds also feature an HD microphone for all those voice and video chats that await you. Extremely feather-light, the earphones are built using fabric wires for better strength and added longevity.

Pricing and Availability:

The Rapper Series TWS Earbuds, Fayda Series Wireless Neckband, and Early Series Wired Earphones are available in the market at an MRP of INR 3,499, INR 1,299 and INR 499 respectively. Users can buy these devices from all the U&i outlets and other leading retail stores across India.