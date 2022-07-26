U&i Launches 3 New Stylish Audio Wearables with upto 24hrs Battery Life

Ads

Gadget Accessory brand U&i announces the launch of three new wireless audio wearables that feature high comfort and long battery lives. While the Danger Plus Series TWS Earbuds and Lollipop Series Wireless Neckband offer up to 16 hours of playback, the Bomb Plus Series Wireless Neckband can entertain you for a continuous 24 hours on a full charge.

Danger Plus Series TWS Earbuds

U&i Danger Plus Series is an extremely comfortable pair of TWS Earbuds. Simple, yet elegant, these buds are designed for great audio performance, available in 6 color variants to choose from — Grey, White, Blue, Red, Green, Pink, and yellow. These TWS earbuds boast of some futuristic technologies such as Easy automatic Pairing and Advanced Directional Finding Bluetooth V5.1 which helps with crisp audio, clear calls, instant pairing, and a longer connectivity range. Offering excellent audio performance with a long battery life of up to 16 hours, the TWS buds get fully charged in 60min while the case which holds a 250mAh battery can top up in around 3-4 hours.

Lollipop Series Wireless Neckband

U&i Lollipop Series are yet another pair of classic wireless neckband that offers up to 16 hours of battery life. Crafted using soft skin-friendly silicone tips and braided wires, the buds offer a comfortable and snug fit for all-day use. Powered by a Bluetooth V5.0 chip for stable connectivity and superior audio quality, the Lollipop Series offers a USB Type-C port for faster charging. The internal 130mAh battery can keep the earbuds on standby for 300 hours and charge in just 2 hours with a transmission distance of 10 meters. The Lollipop Series is available in 5 classic dual-tone colors — Blue, Black, Yellow, Green and Red, a perfect match to go with your daily wear.

Bomb Plus Series Wireless Neckband

Lastly, the U&i Bomb Plus Series is a trendy-looking premium wireless neckband designed with strong braided wires along with a magnetic metal housing and a soft and skin-friendly silicone band. Packed with Bluetooth V5.0 for superior pairing and long-range stutter-free connectivity, these buds feature excellent audio performance with deep bass and rich trebles. The metal housing of the neckband is designed for an ergonomic and snug fit while the internal magnets help with instant play/pause when needed. You also get an industry-leading battery performance of 24hrs and a standby time of 500-hours thanks to its Micro-USB Charging. Available in five trendy colors — Pink, Purple, Green, Blue, and Black you can easily match them with your outfit and enjoy an immersive theatre-like audio performance with a great balance of treble and bass

Availability

These newly launched audio wearables are available at an affordable price of INR 2,999 from all the U&i outlets and other leading retail stores across India.