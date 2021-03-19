We have had hordes of Truly Wireless Speakers before though none of them are solar-powered. That has been up to Ubon, one of the leading consumer electronics brands in India to fill the void. It is the new SP – 115 X- Planet Solar Powered True Wireless Speaker that is being referred to here.

Also, being solar-powered isn’t the only USP of the TWS from Ubon. Rather, it comes with some nice features such as USB Charging, LED Flashlight, portable speaker, FM Radio, Support TF card as well as Hand Strap. The device also offers several connectivity options as well, which include USB Port, Micro TF/SD Card.

With built-in Wireless V5.0 and Bluetooth, the TWS can be easily paired with a compatible smartphone while supporting an effective operating range of 10 meters. Also, with a 1200 mAh power source onboard, you have commendable power backup times available as well. Among the other salient features of the speaker include a splash-proof and dust-proof build while weighing just 300 grams.

Coming to price, the UBON SP – 115 X- Planet Solar Powered Wireless Speaker sports a sticker price of Rs. 1,699. The speaker also comes in attractive shades of Black, Sky Blue, Blue, and Red.