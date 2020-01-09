Uber announces new safety features for India: RideCheck, Audio Recording & PIN Verification

Uber on Thursday announced a set of three new safety features for users in India. This includes RideCheck- a feature that detects trip irregularities, followed by Audio Recording and PIN verification.

Notably, RideCheck is a safety feature that lets Uber flag certain trip irregularities. This involves long, unexpected stops or midway drops that might, in some rare cases, indicate an elevated safety risk, especially for women. When Uber detects any such irregularity, it calls both the rider and the driver to check if everything is alright.

The Audio Recording feature, on the other hand, lets a rider or driver-partner have the choice to record audio through their phone while on-trip. Once the trip ends, he/she may choose to report a safety incident along with the audio recording. Uber’s customer support agents will then use the audio to understand the case and take necessary actions. The recording would be encrypted, and users won’t be able to listen to it.

We’re launching a new safety feature in the 🇺🇸 & 🇨🇦 to help you get in the right ride. Here's how it works: 🔘The rider receives a unique 4 digit PIN for their ride in the app

🔘Rider shares PIN with driver

🔘The trip only begins in the app once the driver enters the right PIN pic.twitter.com/wvR6dkQKCQ — Uber (@Uber) January 8, 2020

Besides, the ride-hailing firm has also announced the long-awaited PIN verification feature that Ola has been using for a while now. Riders will now get a 4-digit PIN that they need to provide verbally to the driver, in order to start the trip. This would ensure that the rider is sitting in the ride car.

During the event, the company also announced that it is currently working on advanced technologies that will use ultrasound waves to automatically transmit the safety PIN for verifying rides in the future.

For those unaware, Uber had already introduced these safety features in various markets last year. And now, the firm is rolling out them for the Indian market to match with its global safety standards.