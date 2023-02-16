Turn Down the Noise, Turn Up the Clarity with the all-new Quad Mic TWS from pTron

The homegrown and leading maker of the wireless audio accessory maker, pTron announced the launch of their latest and best addition to the crowd-favorite – the Bassbuds True Wireless series. Dubbed the Bassbuds Zen, the new TWS offers an array of nifty features. Coupled with Quad-Mic earphones and TruTalkTM Technology for Environmental Noise Cancellation up to 30dB, the Bassbuds Zen stands out as an ideal true wireless earbud that offers seamless HD calls with immersive acoustic performance without compromising any details. The earbuds are perfectly tuned so that you hear sound naturally like how it’s meant to be heard.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Ameen Khwaja, Founder & CEO, pTron said, “Made for the value seekers who want to skip the fuss of charging their true wireless earbuds every other day or to enhance their WFH setups, the Bassbuds Zen is the best value-for-money solution to date offering up to 30dB noise cancellation. Each earbud employs dual-mic noise canceling algorithm to achieve crystal-clear communications. Launched at a super wallet-friendly price of INR 999, it would be fair to say that our Bassbuds Zen is a strong competitor compared to wireless earbuds with similar performance and price.”

Turn Down the Noise, Turn Up the Clarity

pTron offers users an impeccable listening experience with Quad Mic ENC, which is typically found only on high-end headphones. The TruTalkTM ENC technology effectively blocks out unwanted background noises while the dual mic on the earbud ensures that the users can stay in the zone while on an important conference call or listening to their favorite tunes without distractions.

Sporting Bluetooth 5.3 with SBC and AAC audio codecs, users can expect nothing but excellent lag-free call & audio quality while on the go. In addition, with the new and larger 10 mm graphene-coated driver diaphragms expertly tuned by pTron’s in-house audio engineers, the Bassbuds Zen offers an improved acoustic performance all around. This translates to better clarity, enhanced bass, and effective ENC quality – all while improving the power efficiency of the earbuds.

Tuned for entertainment, the Bassbuds Zen offers a more in-sync audio-visual-experience for video watching and gaming with low latency input.

Go Beyond All Day

Designed with an impeccable fit that provides both comfort and noise isolation, the IPX4 certified Bassbuds Zen is best suited for travelers and fitness enthusiasts with its ergonomically and uniquely designed earbuds that stay comfortable and snug all day. Upgraded with the all-new touch controls, the Bassbuds Zen makes it a breeze to control music and calls with simple taps on the side of the earbuds. With easy-to-use and intuitive touch controls, users can seamlessly switch tracks, answer calls, or even activate smart assistants anytime, anywhere.

With a juiced-up battery life of up to 50 hours in total, a playtime of up to 10 hours on a single charge, and Type C quick charging the Bassbuds Zen is the perfect audio companion for long commutes, workouts, or endless Netflix marathons. On top of that, these earbuds also come with different sets of soft silicone ear tips that make it hassle-free for users to find the perfect fit to achieve the optimal seal for better noise insulation and greater comfort.

Available in two colors Napoli Black & Cobalt Blue, the Bassbuds Zen comes with 1-year brand warranty and is competitively priced at INR 1199.

Packed with must-have features that matter for a truly superior wireless experience these impressive pair of earbuds will be available on Amazon from 17th February 12 AM at a special promotional price of INR 999 only (for a limited time).