TunesKit Video Converter Review

Thanks to platforms such as YouTube, Netflix, and Amazon Prime, videos have become the forefront of content creation and consumption in today’s world. Most of us love watching videos and do so on all the devices we own.

Even though there are ample video content and lots of devices to stream video content on, one of the common issues that most of us face while trying to stream video content is format compatibility issues.

Not all devices can stream every video format, and hence you will have to convert the video files to the supported format before playing them on your devices. Even though there are lots of video conversion tools out there, they drastically decrease the video quality during conversion.

If you are looking for a reliable video conversion tool that helps you easily convert videos to any format of your choice without losing its quality, then the TunesKit Video Converter tool is what you need.

What is TunesKit Video Converter?

The TunesKit Video Converter tool is a software that lets you easily convert video files to any format of your choice. Apart from support for a wide variety of video formats, the tool also converts video files faster in comparison to its competitors.

Apart from quick and lossless video conversion, the software also lets you edit video files. Therefore, the TunesKit Video Converter is an editor and converter tool built into one and is perfect for those who want the best of both worlds.

TunesKit Video Converter Features

To give you a detailed understanding of the TunesKit Video Converter, here are the features offered by the tool.

Support for over 250 Formats: All popular formats including MP3, MP4, AVI, WMV, AAC, etc. are supported by the tool, thus giving you a wide variety of format options.

Faster Conversion: In comparison to other video converter tools, the TunesKit Video Converter offers 60x faster conversion speeds.

Support for All Popular Devices: All popular devices such as Smartphones, televisions, etc. are supported by this tool so that you can convert videos for all your favorite devices.

Video Editing Options: The tool also provides you with various tools to edit the audio and video of the video files of your choice. You can trim audio/video, apply special effects, crop and also adjust the video features.

DVD Ripper Function: The TunesKit Video Converter also lets you rip DVD movies so that you can extract and convert DVD video files to work on any device of your choice.

Lossless Video Conversion: Despite the speed in video conversion, this tool ensures that there is no drop in the quality of your video file after converting it.

Ability to Merge Videos: If you wish to merge multiple video files into one single video, you can do the same as well.

Batch Conversion Support: You can also choose to convert multiple video files at once, thus saving you the time and hassle.

You can also choose to convert multiple video files at once, thus saving you the time and hassle. Simple User Interface: The user interface of the TunesKit Video Converter is designed to be easy to use for both pro and amateur users. All the features and functionalities are labeled and described adequately for easier access.

How to Convert Videos using TunesKit Video Converter?

If you wish to convert video files using the TunesKit Video Converter tool, below is how you can do the same.

First of all, download and install the TunesKit Video Converter on your Windows or macOS system from here. After the installation completes, launch the TunesKit Video Converter tool on your computer. Import the video files or DVD files that you wish to convert into the TunesKit Video Converter. From the bottom left corner of the TunesKit window, select the output format as well as the location where you wish to save the converted video file. Once the parameters are selected, click on the “Convert” button in the bottom right corner of the window. Wait for the conversion to complete. Once completed, the converted video file will be placed in the destination folder you selected in step 4.

You can also choose to edit the video file before completely converting it to the target format.

Final Words

As you can see from the review above, the TunesKit Video Converter is a simple yet highly functional video converter tool for Windows and macOS.

The software is 100% safe to use and also offers free lifetime updates as well as 24/7 customer support in case you face any difficulties while using the software. Moreover, once you purchase the software, there is a 60-day moneyback guarantee in case you aren’t satisfied with the product, which makes the deal even better.