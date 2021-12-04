With robust internet connectivity becoming more commonplace, streaming videos is far easier than it has ever been so far. In fact, this has led to the rise of a new group of users who aren’t content anymore watching the videos. Rather. they’d like to create videos as well. It is here that video editing software such as TunesKit AceMovi comes into the picture.

While there is no dearth of video editing software with each claiming to be better than the others, TunesKit AceMovi is a cut above the rest with its excellent feature set. There are transitions, titles, effects, filters, and so on along with the audio, video, and images, all of which can be used to make the video all the more attractive. However, in spite of having an impressive list of features, AceMovi is still surprisingly easy to use.

A cool feature of TunesKit AceMovi Video Editor is that it can function both as a screen recorder as well as a video editor. So, while there is always the option to import video files, the same can also be recorded right from the screen itself. The overall interface is however familiar, with the preview window along the top of the display while the bottom will be accommodating the timeline; and that’s where you are going to be weaving video magic.

You will be adding images or video and audio clips to the timeline. It is also where you will be adding effects, transition, and such in the timeline and view that outcome in the preview window. The entire process is in reality as simple as it sounds. You won’t even need any exotic hardware as well, as it is just a mouse and a keyboard that would be all that is needed to get started.

What’s more, you won’t need the most powerful hardware setup either to start video editing with TunesKit AceMovi. It’s just that you will need the right version of the editor installed on your device. The editor, which is compatible with both Windows and Mac computers is designed to run on systems running Windows XP and Mac OS 10.8 or later versions respectively.

Interface

As already discussed, the interface is quite similar to what you will have on most video editing tools. Here are the various elements that the Interface offers.

Import windows – There is the Import window which is where the action starts as you add audio, video, or other graphics to your project from here. Simply select the file and click on the Import button for the same to be added to your project.

Editing toolbar – This is where you get to trim and edit existing content.

Edit window – Any adjustment that you want to make to your imported files can be done here. The process is easy as you just have to pick the file from the editing timeline.

Built-in library – For a really interesting video, you will have to add additional elements such as good background music, animations, sound effects, motions, special effects, and such. All of these can be sourced from the built-in library that the TunesKit AceMovi tool provides.

Editing timeline – Here is where all the action takes place. You will drag and drop the video or any media that you will be working on as well as all the animations, audio and video effects, animations, special effects that you wish to add to the video.

Preview windows – The Preview window is where you will be able to track the progress and see if the outcome is as per expectations. It’s like you add an element which can be a sound effect, a transition, a video or audio clip, and so on, and immediately check it out if all of it makes sense. This way, you can make changes if required. There is the option of real-time preview as well wherein you get to track the changes as you make them.

Editing

Once you have your project all set, which means having imported the media file that you wish to work on, you can now start with the actual editing process. You can also record what is on your screen by pressing the Record button. Such media files will find a place in the Media Library on the left where you can drag and drop any clip. In between the media library and the timeline lies a toolbar that offers controls for zooming, cropping, and splitting the video clips. Besides, there are trimming options available as well.

The Edit window within Settings offers more editing options. Those include controls for adding effects or other controls. The videos can be sharpened and softened as well, besides adjusting the color balance and volume. Otherwise, you can add filters, background images, stickers, and arrows too.

Similarly, there are options to add transitions that allow for better transitions between different clips. Similarly, animations can be added to a part of the entire video. The Regional controls allow for management of the Mosaics effects and such.

The last step is to create the final file after you are done with adding all the effects, transitions, and such, and the clips too are arranged in the perfect order. The videos can be created in different formats, which include OVG, 3GP, 3GP-2, MOV, MPG, MKV, and MP4. You can also output the videos for Xbox or iPad, or have them published directly on YouTube, Facebook, and other platforms. This way, TunesKit AceMovi directly optimizes the videos for the specific site they are uploaded to.

Price

TunesKit AceMovi is available on monthly and annual subscriptions, which costs $19.95 and $39.95 respectively. Besides, there is also the option to pay a one-time fee of $59.95 for a lifetime subscription. Then there is the free version available too though the only difference here is that each finished video will carry the company watermark pasted on top of the video.

Conclusion

In the end, what can be said is that TunesKit AceMovi is one of the very best video editing tools out there. It comes with almost all the features you will ever need to create a great video. There is an extensive list of features available which provide you with a lot of flexibility in creating the perfect video. There is the stock library available too which again is a great resource for adding the extra stuff that can make your videos have that professional look.

On the whole, the TunesKit AceMovi video editing tool is definitely recommended to anyone who is looking for means to create some nice videos.