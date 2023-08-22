Truke Unveils India’s first calling-centric TWS, Clarity Five, with 6 mics and dual connectivity feature at a limited offer price of INR 1499

Truke, India’s fastest-growing TWS brand, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest innovation, the Truke Clarity Five – India’s First Calling Centric True Wireless Earbuds (TWS). With its advanced 6-Mic ENC technology, Clarity Five will ensure flawless calls devoid of environmental noise for clear, precise, and sharp call quality. Clarity Five will be available in black colour on Amazon.in, Flipkart, and truke.in at a limited offer price of INR 1499. The special pricing presents an incredible opportunity for individuals to upgrade their audio and communication game without breaking the bank.

Clarity Five sports a unique design with half glossy and half matt finish case. The compact lift-up open case and battery indicator gives a premium feel while holding. Engineered to revolutionize the audio experience of its users, the Truke Clarity Five boasts cutting-edge features that redefine the way we communicate and enjoy entertainment on the go.

Crystal clear Calling experience: The Truke Clarity Five is meticulously engineered to ensure seamless connection and supreme engagement, whether users are engaged in pivotal business conversations, indulging in music, or immersing themselves in dynamic gaming sessions. Featuring the innovative Six-Mics Advanced Environmental Noise Cancellation (Adv. ENC) technology, this TWS offers unparalleled clarity during calls, even amidst bustling environments. Bid farewell to disruptions and distractions, as the Truke Clarity Five facilitates uninterrupted conversations that transcend background noise.

Dual Connectivity: Anchored by the hallmark Seamless Dual-Connectivity feature, users can effortlessly switch between two devices, offering an uninterrupted auditory journey. The transition from work calls on a laptop to streaming music on a smartphone is now smoother than ever, ensuring a seamless audio experience.

Pankaj Upadhyay, Founder, and CEO, Truke, said, “At Truke, our product development is rooted in exhaustive research, aligning with consumer demands. With time, the usage of audio devices has evolved beyond music, consumers nowadays don’t use earbuds to just enjoy music but for convenient calling as well. Unfortunately, microphone quality and performance have historically fallen short, and no Indian audio brand has addressed this concern.

As a consumer-first brand, Truke bridges this gap by offering an unmatched calling experience with the launch of the Clarity series, which is poised to establish new benchmarks for audio devices. Our emphasis on a unique case design, along with premium features like dual connectivity, all offered at a competitive price point, underscores our commitment to delivering innovation that resonates. We eagerly await the positive reception of this new series, as customers recognize and value our dedication to making innovative technology accessible and enjoyable.”

Endless Playtime: The Truke Clarity Five also offers Extended Playtime of up to 80 hours* with the charging case, making it perfect for extended journeys. With up to 10 hours* of Playtime on a Single Charge, users can enjoy lengthy listening sessions without constant recharging.

Clarity Five also caters to different requirements of customers as gaming enthusiasts will now be able to enjoy the Ultra-Low Latency of up to 35ms*, delivering minimal delay between actions and audio output. The Powerful 13mm Titanium Speaker drivers deliver high-fidelity sound with rich bass and clear treble. The 3 Preset Equalizer Modes allow users to tailor audio to their preferences for various music genres and content types. Pairing is hassle-free with the 1-Step Pairing Technology, making setup quick and simple. Advanced Bluetooth 5.3 technology provides enhanced stability and faster connections for an optimized wireless experience.

The earbuds will be supported by 12 months of warranty and customers will be able to access the robust network of 350+ active service centers nationwide, ensuring a seamless and premium after-sales experience.