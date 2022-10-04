Home News Truke rolls out yet another series of irresistible offers on Amazon and...

Truke rolls out yet another series of irresistible offers on Amazon and Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale starting today

By
PC-Tablet News Desk
-

The much-awaited online festive shopping extravaganza, Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale which will be starting from tomorrow, with 24 hrs early excess for prime and plus members. Truke, one of the fastest-growing audio brands, is back with never before prices and offers on all its products including earbuds, Bluetooth wireless neckbands, and smartwatches. The products with new and exciting offers will also be available in the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival.  Customers can also avail of an additional 10% instant discount on purchases made through select bank cards.

Following is the list of products with their discounted rates:

Model Name Original Price Diwali offer price
Truke Buds F1 Black 1099 799
Truke Buds F1 Blue 999 799
Truke Q1 Black 1299 999
Truke Q1 Blue 1299 999
Truke Air Buds Black 1599 999
Truke Air Buds White 1599 999
Truke Air Buds Lite Black 1399 999
Truke  Air Buds Lite Blue 1399 999
Truke  Air Buds + Black 1699 1,099
Truke S1 Black 1499 1,099
Truke S1 Blue 1499 1,099
Truke Buds S2 Black 1699 1,099
Truke Buds S2 Blue 1699 1,099
Truke Buds S2 White 1699 1,099
Truke Buds Pro ANC 1999 1,599
Truke S2 Lite 1399 999
Truke Fit 1 + Black 999 699
Truke Fit 1 + Blue 999 699
Truke BTG Alpha 999 699
Truke BTG 1 1499 899
Truke BTG 3 1299 999
Truke Yoga Mystic 1299 999
Truke Yoga Mystic Lite 1199 899
Truke Horizon Smartwatch 3499 999

All products of Truke are supported by 1 year of warranty and customers can access the strong network of 200+ active service centers and enjoy a premium after-sales experience.

So gear up to get your hands on your favorite products at never-before prices!

