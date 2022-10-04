Truke rolls out yet another series of irresistible offers on Amazon and Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale starting today

Truke rolls out yet another series of irresistible offers on Amazon and...

The much-awaited online festive shopping extravaganza, Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale which will be starting from tomorrow, with 24 hrs early excess for prime and plus members. Truke, one of the fastest-growing audio brands, is back with never before prices and offers on all its products including earbuds, Bluetooth wireless neckbands, and smartwatches. The products with new and exciting offers will also be available in the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival. Customers can also avail of an additional 10% instant discount on purchases made through select bank cards.

Following is the list of products with their discounted rates:

Model Name Original Price Diwali offer price Truke Buds F1 Black 1099 799 Truke Buds F1 Blue 999 799 Truke Q1 Black 1299 999 Truke Q1 Blue 1299 999 Truke Air Buds Black 1599 999 Truke Air Buds White 1599 999 Truke Air Buds Lite Black 1399 999 Truke Air Buds Lite Blue 1399 999 Truke Air Buds + Black 1699 1,099 Truke S1 Black 1499 1,099 Truke S1 Blue 1499 1,099 Truke Buds S2 Black 1699 1,099 Truke Buds S2 Blue 1699 1,099 Truke Buds S2 White 1699 1,099 Truke Buds Pro ANC 1999 1,599 Truke S2 Lite 1399 999 Truke Fit 1 + Black 999 699 Truke Fit 1 + Blue 999 699 Truke BTG Alpha 999 699 Truke BTG 1 1499 899 Truke BTG 3 1299 999 Truke Yoga Mystic 1299 999 Truke Yoga Mystic Lite 1199 899 Truke Horizon Smartwatch 3499 999

All products of Truke are supported by 1 year of warranty and customers can access the strong network of 200+ active service centers and enjoy a premium after-sales experience.

So gear up to get your hands on your favorite products at never-before prices!