Truke Introduces BTG Beta Earbuds with up to 38h Playtime, 13mm Big Driver and an Excellent Dual-mic ENC at an Introductory Price of Rs. 999

Truke, India’s leading audio brand in building premium-quality audio wear, launched its state-of-the-art wireless BTG Beta at an introductory price of INR 999 today. The BTG (Born To Game) True Wireless Earbuds will be available at a regular price of INR 1299 on several marketplaces like Amazon and Flipkart, Croma, etc starting tomorrow.

The introduction of BTG Beta comes days after Truke launched its BTG X1 Gaming earbuds for users on January 04. Truke’s BTG Beta offers an experience of a lifetime with the Best-In-Class Ultra Low Latency of up to 40ms. BTG Beta also provides music lovers with a cinematic music experience through its 13mm titanium speaker drivers. The True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds also offer an unparalleled total playtime of up to 38 hours including 10 hours of playtime on a single charge, to cover for long-listening hours and gaming sessions. Audiophiles will also enjoy BTG Beta’s enhanced accessibility through its instant pairing and highly effective tap to control feature. The True Wireless Earbuds are also embedded with a dual-mic Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) and come with a classic case design.

Pankaj Upadhyay, Founder and CEO at Truke India said, “The Truke BTG Beta earbuds are the perfect blend of innovation and technological expertise guaranteed to upgrade the music listening and gaming experience of our users. The TWS earbuds will deliver a breakthrough, high-quality wireless audio experience at a affordable market price, something that sets it apart from the rest. We have witnessed an upward shift in momentum when it comes to the Indian TWS sector as well as the music listening habits of users. The Indian gaming market crossed the $2.6 billion mark this year and is expected to rise at a CAGR of 27% to $8.6 billion by 2027. This is in addition to the internet’s enhanced influence on the consumption of music content by the millennials and GenZ across the country.”

“It provides us with the perfect platform to channel our resources and provide high-tech audio products for our users which include both gamers and music lovers. Moreover, the success of our previously launched Truke products like the Truke Buds Pro, Buds F1, etc. put the new BTG Beta in good stead. Like always, we appreciate the loyalty of our customers and with BTG Beta offer them a peak into the future of premium-quality audio devices.”

This launch of the product is in complete accordance with Truke’s vision to establish itself as the go-to brand across the sound ware and sonic accessories space with its best-in-class product offerings that blend the best in state-of-the-art technology, power, performance, customer experience, and affordability.