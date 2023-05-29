Truke Buds Vibe ANC Review: Budget-Friendly Earbuds with Remarkable Features

The Truke Buds Vibe ANC are a pair of true wireless earbuds that offer a variety of features at an affordable price. They come with active noise cancellation, four EQ modes, and a long battery life. In this review, we will take a closer look at these earbuds and see how they perform.

Truke Buds Vibe ANC Features

Here are some essential specifications and features of the device.

Bluetooth Version: 5.3

Wireless Range: 10m

13mm Real Titanium drivers

40ms Ultra Low Latency; Game mode

Dual Noise Cancellation with up to 35dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)

Preset EQ Modes: Dynamic Audio, Bass Boost, Movie mode

Battery: 40mAh Earbuds / 300mAh charging case

Battery life: 48hrs Total Playback time; Type-C, Fast charging

ENC: Quad Mic ENC

Touch controls, Voice assistant support

IPX5 Water resistance

Design

The Truke Buds Vibe ANC chart illustrates several key features. Dominated by its sleek, stylish design, the graph’s first component highlights the earbuds’ appealing matte finish and their plastic construction, emphasizing their durability. Lightweight nature is also emphasized, demonstrating how these earbuds lend themselves to comfortable, extended usage periods.

The sizing flexibility is another focus of the chart, where a trio of differently-sized ear tips is represented, enabling a tailored fit for the user. The graph, thus, encapsulates the Truke Buds Vibe ANC’s unique features efficiently, providing a compelling visual argument for their purchase.

The Truke Buds Vibe ANC have a variety of features, including:

Active noise cancellation (ANC): The ANC on the Truke Buds Vibe ANC is effective at blocking out ambient noise. It is not as good as the ANC on some of the more expensive earbuds on the market, but it is still a good feature for the price.

Four EQ modes: The Truke Buds Vibe ANC come with four EQ modes: Balanced, Dynamic, Bass Boost, and Movie. This allows you to customize the sound to your liking.

Long battery life: The Truke Buds Vibe ANC have a long battery life. They can play music for up to 7 hours on a single charge, and the charging case can provide an additional 30 hours of battery life.

Fast charging: The Truke Buds Vibe ANC support fast charging. You can get up to 2 hours of playback with just a 10-minute charge.

IPX5 water resistance: The Truke Buds Vibe ANC are IPX5 water resistant. This means they are protected from sweat and water splashes.

Performance

The Truke Buds Vibe ANC perform well in most areas. The sound quality is good, the ANC is effective, and the battery life is long. However, there are a few areas where they could improve.

The sound quality on the Truke Buds Vibe ANC is good, but it is not as good as some of the more expensive earbuds on the market. The bass is a little weak, and the highs can be a little harsh at times. However, the overall sound quality is still good for the price.

The ANC on the Truke Buds Vibe ANC is effective at blocking out ambient noise. It is not as good as the ANC on some of the more expensive earbuds on the market, but it is still a good feature for the price. It can block out most of the noise from traffic, airplanes, and other loud noises.

The battery life on the Truke Buds Vibe ANC is long. They can play music for up to 7 hours on a single charge, and the charging case can provide an additional 30 hours of battery life. This means you can easily get through a full day of use without having to worry about running out of battery.

The Truke Buds Vibe ANC are IPX5 water resistant. This means they are protected from sweat and water splashes. This makes them a good choice for people who are active and sweat a lot.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Affordable

Long battery life

Active noise cancellation

Four EQ modes

IPX5 water resistance

Comfortable to wear

Cons:

Sound quality is not as good as some of the more expensive earbuds on the market

ANC is not as effective as some of the more expensive earbuds on the market

Conclusion

