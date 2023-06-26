Truke BTG Storm Review – Best gaming buds under INR 999?

In the realm of budget earbuds, the Truke BTG Storm stands out as an option worthy of consideration. These gaming earbuds, priced affordably at INR 999, offer various features that might pique the interest of potential buyers. In this review, we delve into the design, performance, and overall utility of the product to help you make an informed purchasing decision.

Truke BTG Storm Features

Here are some essential specifications and features of the device.

Bluetooth 5.1

Touch Controls

10 m Range

20 Hz (Min) – 20 kHz (Max) Frequency Response

13 mm Driver

Design and comfort

The Truke BTG Storm immediately impresses with its unique, almost triangular design. The earbuds’ housing features prominent Truke branding on the top and a Type-C port located conveniently at the front. An upgrade is evident in the case’s improved plastic quality; however, the earbuds themselves leave something to be desired in terms of material quality.

Upon opening the case, you are greeted by LED lights, adding a touch of tech flair to the overall package. The earbuds also feature red and green blinking lights, adding to the visual appeal. These lights are more than just cosmetic – they offer functional feedback to the user.

Moreover, these earbuds are presented in a stem design, conducive to physical activities like jogging or gym workouts. The fit is secure, ensuring they don’t easily slip out of the ear. The comfort is sustained over prolonged use, making them a reliable companion for your daily workouts or jogging sessions. With an IPX4 rating, the earbuds can withstand sweat or water splashes, making them suitable for sporty, outdoor lifestyles.

Performance

The Truke BTG Storm comes with a significant feature for gamers – ultra-low latency of up to 40ms. This means a more immediate response time, allowing for seamless and immersive gaming experiences. The company’s claim held up during our tests, with the earbuds delivering excellent responsiveness.

Equipped with 13mm titanium speakers, the earbuds provide a pleasing sound output. They perform well at high volume levels, retaining sound quality without any significant distortion. If you enjoy bass-heavy music, these earbuds won’t disappoint. They also perform adequately for watching videos or listening to music at low volumes.

One downside is that the earbuds struggle during Bluetooth calls in noisy environments. While your voice is conveyed clearly to the receiver, the incoming audio is less than satisfactory.

Touch controls are another highlight, allowing for intuitive and convenient operation. A single tap on either earbud can accept or reject a call, while two taps summon Google Assistant.

Connectivity

The earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.3, ensuring fast and reliable pairing. Once initially paired, they auto-connect as soon as the case is opened and disconnect when the lid is closed – a seamless user experience.

The Earbuds’ ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) works well to reduce background noise. In quiet to moderately noisy environments, it cuts out 80 to 90 percent of ambient sounds. This performance drops slightly in noisier settings but is still quite effective for this price range.

Battery Life

The Truke BTG Storm shines in terms of battery life. After a week of moderate use, we still had power left in the earbuds. The company’s claim of 10 hours of standalone backup and a total of 50 hours with the charging case seems to be accurate based on our experience.

The Verdict

The Truke BTG Storm offers value for money for those seeking budget-friendly, feature-rich earbuds. With good sound quality, an impressive battery life, and user-friendly features, these earbuds are a strong contender in their price range.