truke the homegrown brand has been pushing limits with its TWS offerings and how some catchy products in their lineup. We have reviewed a bunch of their TWS offerings in the past, ranging from BTG3 to Air Buds Lite. Out of all these TWS, one theme remains common, these buds are catchy, have features you haven’t seen on other buds and come at very affordable options.

Now we have the latest pair of buds from them, the truke Air Buds+ in for review. We have been using the Air Buds+ for a little over 10 days now. Priced at INR 1,699, these promise to deliver excellent battery life, app support with EQ presets and more.

truke Air Buds/ Air Buds+ TWS Features

Here are some essential specifications and features of the device.

Bluetooth Version – 5.1

5.1 Drivers – 10mm Dynamic Drivers

10mm Dynamic Drivers Controls – Touch Controls

Touch Controls Earbud Weight – 3.7g

3.7g Claimed Battery Life – Up to 10 Hours/ Up to 48 hours with the case

Up to 10 Hours/ Up to 48 hours with the case Number of Microphones – 2 (each side)

2 (each side) Rating – IPX4

Package Contents

truke Air Buds+ TWS

Quick Start Guide

Charging Case

USB Type C charging cable

Design

The truke Air Buds+ follow the typical TWS design language both on the buds and the case. The case is in the shape of a pebble and gets a dual-tone paint job. Both the buds of the case come in Black colour but the insides of the case is Bright Red. This combination can be a bit too loud for some buyers, but sadly the Air Buds+ are available only in a single colour option.

The highlighting feature on the buds is the small LED display up front that lets you know the charge on the case and buds. But this is only available on the Air Buds+ model while the regular AIr Buds misses out on this. This also happens to be the only differentiating feature between the two models.

The entire construction of the Buds+ is done in high-quality plastic. The lid on the case offers a satisfying click when opening or closing it. The USB-C port used for charging the buds is placed on the bottom. Moving to the buds, these have an in-ear design with a glossy finish. The thing we did not like on previous truke buds is the branding that is slapped on both buds. The buds are lightweight with the 10mm drivers on each side are nestled in the cavity while the batteries are placed in the stems.

Performance

The Air Buds+ get app support and can be used with or without the app. The pairing process is straightforward and if you choose to get this paired up with the app, you need to first get the truke Buds app from the Google PlayStore and get it installed on your phone. Now you need to fire up the app and choose add device from the options and select Air Buds+. Now as soon as you open the lid, the app will detect the Buds and start the pairing process.

Moving to the performance, we’ll start with the call quality, the mic on either side of the buds pick up audio nicely. There is AI Noise cancellation baked in that helps in cutting the noise, this should not be confused with Active Noise cancellation. During our testing period, we did not encounter any major call cutoffs, connection drops or sound breaking. The app comes with three main options, one to turn the autoplay/pause on or off, the second is find my buds, and yes they do come with that feature, and the third is an EQ panel.

The sound stage is balanced for the most part with emphasis on the bass which is quite enjoyed by our Indian audiences. There are 20 EQ modes baked in the app and they come in handy most of the time. The difference is subtle but it is more than enough considering the price of the Air Buds+. The touch-sensitive areas are sized well, and the touch commands work as intended. During our tests with the volume set to 50%, we managed to get a little over 9 hours on a single charge while the case added 2 more charges which are mostly in line with the claimed figure.