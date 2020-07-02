A Virtual Private Network or VPN is a tool a user on the internet implements to maintain security and privacy while engaging on the web. It has the potential for keeping their identity, location, and IP address anonymous – if the connection is maintained. If this vital component were to disconnect suddenly, it would leave the individual and their personal data vulnerable.

When you have a VPN service that constantly disconnects, won’t connect, or is slow, it’s a good idea to ensure you sign on with a provider who specializes in kill switches, which have the potential for stopping the web connection altogether when the service goes down. The tool will create a slower speed with your login, but it shouldn’t cause a massive decrease or drop the connection. Take this link to learn causes for various VPN issues.

Troubleshooting When The VPN Connection Slows Internet Speed

A Virtual Private Network tends to make the internet connection slower. You need to take steps to rectify the situation if you notice this interfering with your browsing capability. The decrease in speed shouldn’t be to that degree. Check out these tips:

TIP #1: Free can mean slow connection speed as providers tend to prioritize clients who pay despite claiming that free services are just as fast. Affordable services are prevalent, offering higher speeds for which the recommendation is that those currently using free options should upgrade. In doing so, there should be noticeable increases relatively quickly.

Providers tend to have an easy setup for changing servers needing to simply open the provider screen, select the new choice, and verify it. It’s essential to conduct a trial run with the new server to see if it is, in fact, a rapid option.

TIP #3: Sometimes, it’s as simple as transferring to a different port as there is a networking port between the computer and VPN server through which ‘traffic’ or data is routed and organized. Surprisingly, not all ports are as fast as the others. You may find that changing to a different one may help with the speed.

Certain ISPs have the potential for slowing down the transfer of data within particular ports, while in some cases, it’s just a matter of some simply being faster for no specific reason. Check out different ones to see their results.

Fixing A VPN Service That Continues To Disconnect

It’s critical when choosing a Virtual Private Network provider, to ensure there are beneficial features including that of kill switches in case the connection was to drop. A disconnection puts you at risk to cybercriminals for those few moments until you’re either able to reconnect or shut the internet down. The kill switch has the potential for shutting the web connection when the tool drops service. Other tips to try:

TIP #1: The situation may be coming from the provider rather than a problem with you. If the server is acting up, this will cause the service to drop. In that case, you need to try connecting to a different one, again, close by to your location, in an effort to retrieve a good signal.

The claim is that this type of situation is known as ‘double NAT,’ where there is one router behind another. This is seen in cases where there are different routers for various devices or a separate one linked to the one provided ISP.

The recommendation is to turn on bridge mode so that the two routers can work simultaneously. The way to implement the process will depend on the router, which can be explained in your user’s manual.

When your security tool is working incredibly slow or continues to disconnect particularly on certain systems, it’s imperative that you find a solution to the problem. Click to learn about the macOS device specifically.

If it goes down and you’re unaware that it’s disconnected, you’re entirely at risk until you take notice of the problem.

In searching for the ideal service provider, it’s critical to research the various options thoroughly, ensuring that you obtain the best available for your budget, including essential features like the kill switch. Free services may not be the ideal option as far as speed and benefits. You may need to make a small investment in order to have the optimal in safety and security.