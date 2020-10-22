Modern industrial society has given us more than we can ever imagine in terms of convenience. Technology and the media have given us more information than we could have ever anticipated. One can argue that we are overexposed to too much media content, but can too much awareness be inadequate?

With the help of technology, our everyday lives are significantly more manageable. Chances are you, you are either reading this on your phone or have a gadget somewhere nearby. That is how much a part of our lives relies on these little handheld devices. Cell phones have taken over our lives and put us in the globalized world. With a click or rather a touch of the screen, we can connect with people across the globe, communicating in real-time.

Apps on the android and play store have further aided to the convenience factor. With certain apps, which we will be mentioning later in this article, you can live life more efficiently. These apps will make your days considerably more comfortable and have you thanking your little cell phones for getting you through the day with the most excellent ease.

Here’s a list of some of the trendiest apps which make life more convenient.

Hurdlr

Hurdlr is a mileage tracker app that makes monitoring your fuel consumption simpler. It gives you in-depth and accurate statistics related to your travel and the amount of fuel you consume on average. With this, you can monitor your daily expenditure and gauge your average fuel costs for the month and the coming few months.

According to the website, you can avail of a 58% reduction per business miles driven. This mileage tracker app can then save you a considerable amount of money in the future. Therefore, please give it some thought; it is indeed one of the most convenient apps you can find.

Grammarly

Grammarly is an essential app for all the writers out there. Grammarly is one of the best correction apps in the world. Writers and professionals can rest easy, knowing that they have an app that checks everything they write and corrects just about all the content they create.

The app is especially helpful to high school and university students who have to submit assignments to their teachers. It sets a good impression when your work has been checked and proofread by one of the best correction apps on the market.

Doctor on Demand

Doctor on Demand is an app that puts you through to a certified physician whenever you need to have your health checked. A doctor tends to you immediately, to whom you tell your symptoms. They then ask about your medical history and before performing a medical examination on you.

It would be an excellent app for you to consider if you frequently suffer from health-related issues. The best part is that they fall in line with the managed healthcare system, so you can use your insurance on this if you need to.

An app is an excellent solution for feeling sick and doesn’t feel like driving yourself across town to the doctor.

TalkSpace

Talkspace is an app that is great for people who can’t get out of the house and see a therapist. Since most of us are still self-quarantining and implementing social distancing, this would be a great way to talk to a shrink.

If you have been talking to a therapist in the past but cannot see them in person, this app might be the best thing for you. Consider it if you can’t get out of the house and feel like you need to get your thoughts off your chest. Catharsis is one of the best stress relievers.

Duolingo

Have you ever wanted to learn a new language? Finding a proper teacher and taking the time to go to them can sometimes be a real pain. Some people genuinely have a passion for learning a new language but never get the chance. Either due to a busy schedule, they don’t have the time or cannot find someone to teach them.

Duolingo is one of the hottest new apps on the store, which can help you with just that. They can help you learn a second or third language in no time. The interface is super user friendly, and the lessons are very interactive. Thus, it makes the learning process a lot more fun, encouraging you to learn new things every day.

Ovia

For all the ladies out there, consider Ovia as a way to track your periods and understand your menstrual cycle a little bit better. Not only does it track how often it occurs, but it also follows how long it lasts.

It is undoubtedly a useful app for women trying to get pregnant and track their ovulation cycle. Countless women have given their testimonials on how helpful the app has been for them and shared their success stories about how it helped them get pregnant and start a family.

Headspace

Finally, on our list, we have headspace. It is indeed a popular meditation app out there. The app encourages you to take time out of your day and meditate with it. Conscious thoughts, meditation practice, and focusing on the music can help you relax at the end of a stressful day.

It would be enticing for you to note that John Legend is the Music Director for the app. Therefore, you now know that you will be in for a treat and experience some fantastic sounds and music with the app’s help.

Conclusion

We have reviewed some of the most famous apps that make life a lot more convenient for you. There are aspects of our day, which can be made so much more comfortable with these apps. In the beginning, we talked about how mobile phones have made life more comfortable. We suggest that you consider them to make your day just a bit easier for yourself. De-stressing and finding more straightforward solutions can significantly increase your motivation and productivity during the day.