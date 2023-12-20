Trainers Rejoice! Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC Gets Surprise Epilogue in January

Get ready to dive back into Paldea, trainers! Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s thrilling Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC is getting an unexpected epilogue chapter arriving in January 2024. This free update promises fresh adventures and wraps up the expansion’s captivating storyline.

Key Highlights:

Release Date: January 11, 2024, at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET

Accessibility: Requires completion of a specific post-game event in Scarlet or Violet, along with both “The Teal Mask” and “The Indigo Disk” DLC stories.

Details on Content: Specifics remain shrouded in mystery, but the teaser hints at an emotional conclusion and potentially new encounters.

Free Update: Available to all owners of the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC.

A Surprise Sequel for Dedicated Trainers:

The Pokémon Company dropped this exciting news via a brief but impactful Twitter teaser. While the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero’s main narrative appeared to conclude with the thrilling climax of “The Indigo Disk,” it seems Game Freak still has surprises in store for dedicated trainers. The teaser showcases familiar faces like Professor Sada/Omoma and the intriguing masked figures, suggesting an emotionally charged epilogue that may further expand upon the lore and themes explored in the DLC.

Unlocking the Epilogue:

To access this bonus chapter, players will need to have completed a “certain post-game event” in their Scarlet or Violet save file. Additionally, they must have conquered the main stories of both “The Teal Mask” and “The Indigo Disk” DLC chapters. This ensures that only those who have fully immersed themselves in the Area Zero saga can experience its final act.

Fueling Speculation and Excitement:

The teaser deliberately keeps the epilogue’s specific content under wraps, but that hasn’t stopped speculation from running wild among eager fans. Theories range from uncovering new secrets about the ancient civilization within Area Zero to encountering legendary Pokémon connected to the expansion’s narrative. One thing’s for sure: Game Freak’s cryptic approach has successfully piqued the interest of the Pokémon community, creating a buzz of anticipation for the epilogue’s arrival.

A Free Gift for Adventurers:

The best part? This additional chapter is a free update for all Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC owners. It’s a fantastic gesture from Game Freak, rewarding players who invested in the expansion with even more content to explore and enjoy.

January 11th marks the date to circle on your calendars, trainers. Get ready to return to Paldea for a final, heartwarming (or perhaps heart-wrenching) chapter in the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero saga. With an intriguing narrative, potential new Pokémon encounters, and a free price tag, this epilogue is the perfect reason to dust off your Poké Balls and embark on one last Paldean adventure.