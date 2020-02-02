Occasionally we come across some unusual tech products and one such product we would like to share with you guys is Toreto Remix Duo. Now, this product is a weird combo between a universal charger and a Bluetooth speaker. We found the Remix Duo quite interesting so let’s get into the nitty-gritty.

Key Features

3-Watt speaker

Dual USB charging ports.

In-built 400mAh battery

Music Playtime- up to 6 Hours

Design

The Toreto Remix Duo is a mix between a charging brick and a Bluetooth speaker. Judging by this you might have gotten a fair bit of idea as to how it would look. The charging brick has the normal dual-pin prong socket, with two USB A output. One of them being capable of supplying 2.4A while the bottom one is caped at 2A. Underneath the USB ports is the downward-firing 3W speaker unit which can draw power from the charger unit or via the built-in battery.

To power on/off the speaker, Toreto has placed the button just underneath the USB ports which can also be used in the pairing process. Other than this, the whole construction of the Remix Duo is done out of high-quality polycarbonate material which makes it both sturdy and well put together.

Performance

First focus on the main use case of this product and that is as a wall charger. The Remix Duo has dual USB output slots with the first one outputting 5V/2.4A while the second one does just 5V/2A which is standard. We hooked our smartphones to the remix Duo and output was inline to other 12W wall chargers and nothing extraordinary was noticed by us.

Moving on to the Bluetooth speaker aspect of Remix Duo, the 3W downward-firing speaker felt enough to fill a very small room and would a great travel companion. The speaker unit works on Bluetooth 5.0, thus providing better connectivity at a fraction of power. The speaker is more tuned to churn out bass which is usually the case with audio products in the Indian market. In our tests, we found the sound stage to be just average.

Coming to the pairing process, it was easy and simple, long pressing the power button powers on the Remix Duo got us straight into pairing mode. You could essentially use the speaker when the charger is hooked to the wall socket or just use the inbuilt 400mAh battery to power the 3W driver. In our opinion, packing in a cell just to power the speaker unit is a half-baked feature and it would have been great if you could just use the battery to top-up your device in an emergency.

Pros

Decent speaker output

Dual USB ports for charging

Cons

Only 12W output

No Volume controls

Verdict – Should you go for it?

The Toreto Remix Duo is certainly a weird product that delivers on the basics. You get a dual USB wall charger plus a 3W Bluetooth speaker. Coming in at INR 1,499, the Remix Duo is certainly a product that would see limited interests from the buyers.