Have you been dreaming of taking an eco-friendly road trip? If so, now is a great time to look into an electric vehicle to help the planet, save money, and be active in your commitment to sustainability. Use technology and innovation to make your road trip sustainable, fun, and healthy.

While you’re planning your road trip, consider which electric vehicles and travel apps will make your road trip the fantastic experience you’re envisioning.

Three Types of Electric Vehicles To Choose

Electric vehicles(EVs) come in so many options, colors, sizes, and choices. It can be kind of overwhelming if you’re just getting into it. There are three main types: battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and hybrid electric vehicles.

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs). These are powered solely by an electric battery. There are no gas engine parts. Most of these types of cars have zero emissions, and are capable of fast charging, using L2 charging.

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs). A plug in hybrid electric vehicle is similar to a hybrid but includes a larger battery and electric motor. This gives owners the option to use gas as well as use an L2 charger.

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs). These are gas-powered low-emission vehicles, and employ the assistance of an electric motor. All the energy is derived from gasoline and does not use electric chargers.

Popular with Travelers: PHEVs

Travelers love PHEVs because they have both an engine and an electric motor. Many people find this is the best of both worlds.

Like regular hybrids, they recharge their battery with regenerative braking. Unlike regular hybrids, they have a much larger battery. One of the big advantages of PHEVs is they can go anywhere from 10-40 miles before their gas engines pop into action. Once the range of travel on all-electric is finished, this kind of vehicle functions for several hundred miles on a tank of gasoline.

If you’re out on the road, you’ll have greater peace of mind. You won’t have to sweat and wonder where the next EVgo charger is. Whether you’re renting or buying, electric vehicles can take your road trip to a whole new level.

In addition to choosing an eco-friendly vehicle, use these top tips to plan a great trip.

Find a Hotel, Plan Your Trip, and Track Expenses

When planning and taking your road trip, take full advantage of all the great apps that are on the market. Travel experts recommend three must-have travel apps for your ease and convenience.

HotelTonight. Looking for last-minute hotel deals? Whether you’re a budget traveler or just in need of a last-minute room, this app can simplify your life. Booking a room takes minutes. Plus, if you run into problems, you can talk to a customer service rep 24/7.

Trip It. Plan your next trip and check out all the options for hotels, car rental, and restaurants. If you’re planning and something comes up, the pro version of this app can locate alternate routes.

Trail Wallet. Wondering how to track your expenses while you’re on the go? Check out this app to plan your expenses and create a budget without hassle. You can organize by trip or time, setting a daily budget and tracking as you travel. Just use your iPhone and add in expenses on the Quick Add screen. You’ll never sort through paper receipts again.

Stay Healthy and Active

How much exercise do you need every day? Health experts recommend 150 minutes a week of moderate activity, or just 30 minutes a day.

When you’re on the road, make activity part of your travel plans. Use these ideas to make your road trip healthy and active.

Take a morning walk, jog, or run. You can get familiar with different locations, and get a fresh start to your day.

Use the hotel gym or fitness center to work out. When you check-in, jump into your gym gear and hit the machines. You’ll feel energized and refreshed in a matter of minutes.

Check out local cities and national parks. Go for a hike, walk, or run to take in the sites like a local.

Are you ready to take your road trip? Have a fantastic time and go exploring!