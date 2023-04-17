Top Startups that are leveraging AI and ML to drive exponential growth for brands

In recent years, startups have been using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to drive exponential growth for brands. By analyzing customer behavior and data, these startups are helping brands to personalize their marketing messages, optimize their operations, and increase their revenue. AImazing uses computer vision and ML to improve the customer checkout experience, while Granulate optimizes cloud infrastructure for brands through machine learning algorithms. Startups that are leveraging AI and ML are helping brands stay ahead of the competition in today’s digital landscape, providing a competitive advantage that is essential for success in the modern era. Here are the top 5 Startup that are leveraging AI and ML to drive exponential growth for brands

Graas

Founded in 2022, Graas is a “Growth-as-a-Service” technology solution provider using predictive AI to turbo-charge growth for eCommerce businesses. Graas integrates traditional data silos and applies a machine-learning AI engine, acting as an in-house data scientist to predict trends and give real-time insights and actionable recommendations for brands.

The platform can also turn insights into action by seamlessly executing these recommendations across marketplace store fronts, brand.coms, social and conversational commerce, performance marketing, inventory management, warehousing and last mile logistics – all of which impacts a brand’s bottom line profitability.

Graas is co-founded by serial entrepreneurs and martech veterans, Prem Bhatia and Ashwin Puri. Graas is backed by several high profile investors, including Galaxy (Kejora-led SPV), Performa (multi-billion European Asset Manager-led SPV), Integra Partners, Yuj Ventures (Xander Group), AJ Capital and angel investors from across SEA and India. Graas operates under the holding company Solv Pte Ltd and was established following the full acquisition of India’s leading D2C and data specialist, Shoptimize Inc and Southeast Asia’s marketplace specialist, SELLinALL in 2022. For more information please visit: www.graas.ai

Shopify

Shopify, is a leading provider of essential internet infrastructure for commerce, offering trusted tools to start, grow, market, and manage a retail business of any size. Shopify makes commerce better for everyone with a platform and services that are engineered for reliability while delivering a better shopping experience for consumers everywhere. Proudly founded in Ottawa, Shopify powers millions of businesses in more than 175 countries and is trusted by brands such as Allbirds, Gymshark, Heinz, Tupperware, Netflix, Fablestreet, Go Colours, Yoga Bars, Duroflex, Le15, Sugar Cosmetics, Boat Lifestyle, LensKart, Vaadham Teas, and many more. For more information, visit shopify.in.

GoBillion

Dedicated to making e-commerce a social experience for the next 400 million customers spread across tier-2+ cities in India, Gobillion stands out as an e-commerce pioneer that is enabling large customer pools to buy together in groups and attain great deals in daily usage categories like groceries, daily essentials and home & kitchen items.

With a focus on tier 2+ cities, the company is presently aiming to scale across East and Central India and have been actively operating in Guwahati as the region offers vast amounts of untapped opportunities.