Top smartphone games that you’ll love to play

If you are on a long trip and you don’t have any of your friends with you then it might be difficult to pass the time. But with your phone, you can pass all that time without knowing, some like watching movies and some likes listening to music. But there is one thing which everyone likes is games, it doesn’t matter if you are a college guy or CEO of your company. Here we have five best games including superbahis for your smartphone which are a great time buster and won’t let you get bored on your trip.

Ludo King

This game takes us back to childhood when Ludo was a popular household game. Remember the time when, as children in the late 80s or the 90s, we would sit back home playing this fantastic board game to beat the heat or simply chill out? Well, that same age-old game has gained back its popularity in advanced app form on your android devices.

The game can be played by a minimum of 2 and a maximum of 4 players. Each player gets 4 tokens and a house. Each token must travel completely around the board and reach its home.

The first player to get all the 4 tokens in their home wins. The twists and turns faced as the token heads toward its home make this game all the more interesting.

Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions

Geometry Wars is the most downloaded game of its time on Android and iOS. It has very simple yet addictive gameplay and you don’t need to be connected to the internet to play this. The third version contains all the greatness of the original Geometry Wars, only it has been taken to a new level of graphics and gameplay. It has over 100 levels and 12 battle modes including Pacifism, King and Claustrophobia. Download this game on your smartphone and spend your time shooting in arcade mode.

Hearthstone

It is a game from well-known game developers, Blizzard Entertainment for people who like card games. It is a strategy game based on cards and is a turn-based game that could be played against CPU or real players to show your glory. It is not like those confusing card games which ask for money to win, you can play with your own strategy and with from real players. It also has a campaign mode so you can learn all the basics and train for the real battle.

Minecraft: Pocket Edition

Are you an open-world survival fan? Say no more, Mojang has the right game for you to kill your time. Minecraft has a pocket edition to play it on your smartphones and get the same feel which you get on the desktop. It also has a story mode that you can play without starting from the scrap after getting killed again and again. The pocket edition of Minecraft didn’t have all the resources which you saw on desktop edition but still, this game is fun and kills your time.

GTA San Andreas

One game to rule them all, GTA San Andreas is an open-world game that came to the smartphone from the consoles and desktop. The whole game is the same as the desktop, so if you want to play this game again and feel all those missions with “Sweet” and “Big Smoke” then this is your time. It comes with a story mode that you can abandon anytime in the game to have lots of fun killing people and ramming them with your vehicle or exploring the vehicles with your bazooka. Whatever you do, do it only in the game.

Technically it is not a game but it can be if you are intelligent enough. This is a sports betting site for your smartphone which lets you bet on your favorite team and let you win real money. How about killing your free time and making lots of money at the same time, it’s like icing on the cake.

Words with Friends

And, this one’s for the word bees. If you love Scrabble, you’ll surely love this one too. Imagine having to play scrabble with tons of online friends from across the world.

Yes, this is exactly that. Interestingly, you can play your turn as per your choice – no rush! Only fun, smart, convenient playing just about at any time.

The advanced version of this game helps you track your levels, scores, your records, a comparison with other players and more. It also has an in-app dictionary feature that allows you to understand any word you win on.

Conclusion

These games are handpicked by us for you so you can really pass your time and never feel bored on your way to your destination. Some of the games are paid but do not worry about it because these games worth every single penny which you going to spend on them. At last, enjoy games and happy gaming.