Top mid-range smartphone picks for performance and value

Smartphones that will add value to your life with their performance and will be worth every penny. Sounds too promising? In a world where smartphones are considered to be much more than just a device to communicate with, everyone wants a smartphone that looks chic and consists of amazing features. We have brought to you a list of smartphones that are an amalgamation of all the features that one desires without burning a hole in your pocket. These mid-range smartphones will solve your dilemma of choosing a compact smartphone for an immersive experience.

realme 10 Pro 5G– INR – 18,999

The mid-range realme 10 Pro 5G can be your first and best option whenever you plan to buy a new smartphone. It comes with exciting features and strong battery support of 5000mAh and 120Hz Boundless Beautiful Display. It is powered by the Snapdragon 695 5G Chipset. Having a 108MP camera with a 16MP selfie camera will allow you to cherish your moments along with three beautiful colours Nebula Blue,Hyperspace Gold and Dark Matter. The all-rounder smartphone with a unique design comes in two storage variants 6GB+128GB priced at INR- 18,999 and 8GB+ 128GB priced at 19,999. The all-new realme 10 Pro 5G is available on realme’s official realme.com, Flipkart and offline stores.

POCO X4 Pro 5G- INR – 18,999

The other great option is the Poco X4 5G. The POCO X4 5G has a 120Hz Super AMOLED Display and a powerhouse of 5000mAh battery. It is powered by the 695 5G Octa Processor. Having a rear camera of 64MP + 8MP + 2MP and a 16MP front camera, the mid-priced smartphone is available in three beautiful colors – POCO Yellow, Laser Blue and Laser Black along with 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128G variants starting from 16,999 and going up to 18,999 depending upon the variant you chose. POCO X4 5G is available on Amazon and Flipkart.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G- INR – 18,999

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is also a good option that falls under the mid-range category. It comes with a strong battery support of 5000mAh and a 6.59 inches beautiful Display It is powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset. Having a 64 MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera with 16MP selfie camera, the power-packed smartphone is available in two beautiful colors -Blue Tide and Black Dusk with two storage variants; 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB priced at INR18,999 and INR-20,999 respectively. The device is available on OnePlus’s official website, Amazon and Flipkart

Redmi Note 12 5G – INR –17,999

The elite Redmi Note 12 5G is yet another solid option if you love to add a pinch of trendy colors and design to the device you carry. The device houses a strong 5000mAh battery with 33W MAX Charging support. Redmi Note 12 5G has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Chipset along with a 6.67” FHD+ Super AMOLED Display which gives a cinematic viewing experience. The smartphone also offers a 48MP main camera and 13MP Front Camera that lets you capture moments beautifully. You can grab your Redmi Note 12 5G which is available in three all-new color options i.e. Frosted Green, Matte Black, and Mystique Blue come in two storage variants 4GB+128GB at INR 17,999 and 6GB+128GB priced at INR 19,999. The device is available on Redmi’s official website, Amazon and Flipkart.