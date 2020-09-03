Google, Microsoft, Dell, Apple, Amazon, and Oracle are among the biggest companies in the IT industry. It’s the men behind such companies who are among the top IT billionaires today. These people are among those who took big risks in their life to achieve something that lots of us just dream to achieve and their luck benefited them. If you are interested in trying your luck, you should check the new real money casino 2020. These are ten of the IT billionaires who have shown the most innovation in the industry.

Jack Dorsey

Mr. Dorsey founded Twitter in 2006. He is now the CEO (Chief Executive Officer) of Twitter Inc, and that has ensured his entry into this list. Dorsey is one of the few IT billionaires under 40, and his net worth is currently $8 billion.

Markus Persson

Persson is the game programmer and designer behind Minecraft. That first-person sandbox game propelled his company, Mojang, to the forefront of the industry. When he sold Mojang and Minecraft to Microsoft for $2.5 billion, he becomes one of the top IT billionaires in 2014. He has a net worth of $1.5 billion.

Michael Dell

Mr. Dell is the founder of Dell Inc, a company renowned for its innovations in supply chain management and e-commerce. Today it is one of the largest IT vendors alongside Lenovo and HP. The substantial growth of the company since the ’90s has propelled Mr. Dell’s net worth to $27 bn.

Sergey Brin

Google is the foremost search engine, and Mr. Brin was one of the men who developed it in the 1990s. Having established the search engine, Mr. Brin then co-founded the company Google. Since then Google has expanded and become one of the foremost software companies with software such as Android and Chrome. Consequently, Forbes now places his net worth at $64.6 bn.

Larry Page

Mr. Page is Brin’s business partner who played a big part in developing the Google search engine and establishing the company. He was also influential in the company’s acquisition of Android. Larry is the current Google CEO, and that has increased his net worth above Brin to $69.4 bn.

Mark Zuckerberg

Zuckerberg is a programmer who launched FaceBook when he was a kid. Since then Facebook has become one of the best social media sites. That was enough to make Zuckerberg a billionaire in his ’20s, and his net worth is now about $96 billion.

Jeff Bezos

Mr. Bezos founded Amazon.com in the 1990s. So now he is the Amazon CEO, and that ensured his emergence as one of the foremost dot.com entrepreneurs with a net worth of $204.6 bn. He also founded Blue Origin, a company devoted to expanding space travel. Blue Origin has now launched the New Shepard rocket into space.

Larry Ellison

Ellison is the man who founded Oracle, formerly Software Development Laboratories, in the 1970s. Mr. Ellis did a lot of research into database design, and his company developed the Oracle database. Today it is one of the leading database software companies. Oracle’s former CEO has a net worth of $66.7 bn.

Bill Gates

Mr. Gates is the other Microsoft founder and former CEO of the company. As CEO and one of the company’s foremost software architects, he became the top IT billionaire in the 1980s. He developed Microsoft’s first notable software package MITS Altair 8800 and established crucial deals with IBM. Now his net worth is about $114. bn.

They are ten of the top IT billionaires who have transformed the industry. Their companies have been influential and continue to develop innovative products.