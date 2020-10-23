The big gambling revolution happened after the first gambling site was built. Many more followed, and we could then play casino games, bet, play poker, and other card games from the comfort of our home. After that, we were waiting for several years to have the privilege of gambling while on the move, or in places where we can’t access our personal computers. iPhone made this possible and in 2020 everyone has an access to gambling wherever they are, if they have a stable internet connection, of course. In this article, we will share the top iPhone applications for online gambling. All these apps were tested by the gamblers themselves, who provided the best reviews for other gamblers.

The Advantages of iPhone Gambling Over Browser Gambling

There are many reasons why you should gamble on the iPhone instead of a PC. First and foremost, mobile is mobile, you can gamble anywhere – on the move, on your vacation, in the restaurants, or while you are waiting for someone or something.

It is more private than gambling on the PC, especially if you do that on your lunch break at work. There is still a stigma around gambling, and many people, even the ones who are gambling responsibly (which we fully support!) are reluctant to play online casino games if they are not home alone. Instead, they are still visiting local casinos, so in this case, the iPhone has a clear advantage over the PC as well.

Some casinos have special welcome offers and bonuses dedicated to iPhone players. Those bonuses are up for grabs, why would you miss that opportunity?

The interface of the iPhone app is often better than the interface of the desktop version of the same casino. The game will also usually run smoother on mobile, and give you a better gambling experience.

How to Know Which App to Install

There are thousands of gambling iPhone apps out there – how will you know which app to trust and install on your iPhone? There are some basic things to pay attention to.

First, you should check the bonuses and promotions. Some gambling providers create special bonuses for mobile app customers, and you definitely want to tap into that. Of course, have in mind that in most of the cases, if you already registered on that particular site, but you played on the browser instead, you will not be able to claim those bonuses.

Security is also very important, and it became even mandatory in the last couple of years after we witnessed numerous personal data breaches online. If the provider is regulated by a trustworthy authority and it’s been around for years, you don’t have to worry.

Of course, you want an exquisite game selection. Pay close attention to the games available on the iPhone, because many gambling sites list fewer games to mobile, compared to the ones available on your PC.

Banking options are also one of the things to consider. However, compared to game selection, here we usually have the same banking options across all platforms. So, if your preferred payment option is available on the browser, it should be available on mobile as well.

The Best 3 iPhone Apps for Online Gambling

In this section, we will share our top 3 picks with you. These iPhone gambling apps check everything we previously mentioned and you can pick any of them. The difference is minuscule and it usually depends on personal preferences.

Jackpot City is our first pick. This site is online for more than 20 years, and it is definitely the most trustworthy casino site in the world. They are offering an amazing loyalty program, demo play, in case you are unsure of the games you want to play. The most important thing about this casino game provider is they are completely following the responsive gambling policy and you might also find a guide to online gambling on their website.

Spin Casino is famous for offering progressive jackpot slots to its customers. Welcome bonus is a bit lower than industry standards, but you should definitely check this casino site out – they have all the most popular games listed, guaranteed.

Last, but not least, you can check Ruby Fortune out. This online casino site is around since the early 2000s, and they are certainly among the veterans in the industry. Customer support is very professional and available 24/7.

Summary

It is very important to get the most out of the available gambling options, and iPhone gambling apps are definitely the way to go. However, this is a fast-changing industry, and you have to be in touch with PC, mobile, and other technology news to stay in the game.