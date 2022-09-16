Top Inexpensive Smart-Home Technologies for 2022

Did you know the smart-home segment is expected to expand from $84.5 billion last year to $138.9 billion by 2026? That amounts to a compound annual growth rate of 10.4% between 2021 and 2026, according to Markets and Markets Research.

Choosing to make your home smarter has never been easier. And although smart-home technology runs the gamut, you don’t have to spend an arm and a leg to get underway.

Whether you want to equip your primary residence or your rental property with smart-home technology without going to a lot of expense, some great products are available this year. We’re here to tell you about some of the best smart-home technology segments to consider.

Video Doorbell

One of the best smart-home tech items you can invest in is a video doorbell. In the past, you had to go to the door in person or peek through a nearby window to see who was at the door.

With video doorbell technology, however, you can check the porch without getting off the sofa. Using your computer, tablet, or smartphone, you can open the appropriate app and see whether a neighbor, family member, delivery person, or someone else is standing at the door.

Since it’s a video doorbell, you don’t even have to be on the premises–or even in the same state–to see who’s knocking. If you’re at work, you can set up your video doorbell app to receive notifications when someone rings the bell or even if they’re on the front porch.

You’ll also be able to communicate verbally with whoever is at the door, which is handy if you can’t get to the door right away.

Let’s say you have an investment property and wish to make it more attractive to prospective tenants. One way you can do this is to incorporate smart-home technology that makes your rental units safer and more convenient.

Ezviz DB1C Wi-Fi Video Doorbell, Arlo Essential Video Doorbell Wire-Free, and RemoBell S are a few of the available options. But there are many more.

Smart Door Lock

Another smart-home technology item to think about is a smart door lock. Combined with a smart video doorbell, a smart lock will make your home more secure for you and yours. You’ll be able to lock and unlock the door remotely rather than have to do it manually, in person.

If you’re away at work and want someone to come by to walk your dog in the morning, you can monitor your front porch and unlock the door when the dog-walker arrives. When the dog-walker brings your pup back home and leaves, you can re-lock your door–remotely.

You’ll also be able to check when anyone–whether a family member, friend, or stranger–comes and goes. If you have kids, that’s a godsend.

There are lots of options if you want a smart lock. In no particular order, some of the best smart locks available today include August Wi-Fi Smart Lock, Bosma Aegis Smart Lock, and Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro WiFi Smart Deadbolt.

Smart Thermostat

Imagine being able to adjust your temperature remotely. You can do just that with a smart thermostat.

If you are away for the day during a cold patch, you can lower the temperature when no one’s home and then schedule a temperature increase later on. Of course, you’ll want to be mindful if you have dogs, cats, or other pets so it doesn’t get too hot or cold for them.

A smart thermostat could save you money. In fact, it almost certainly will. A list of the best smart thermostats includes names like Ecobee Smart Thermostat with Voice Control, Nest Thermostat, and Amazon Smart Thermostat.

The items listed above represent the tip of the iceberg when it comes to smart-home technology. But all of them can be implemented for a relatively small amount of money compared to other technologies like smart fridges and smart-home security systems.

Whether you want this tech for your principal residence or an investment property, it’ll be well worth the cost. It can be a game-changer to add smart-home technology to a rental unit.

Prospective renters will appreciate modern conveniences that provide greater security. In addition to hiring a property manager to handle the day-to-day affairs of running your rental property, you can up the ante by offering renters smart-home technology.