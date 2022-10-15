Top Five Speakers And Soundbars That You Can Bring Home This Diwali

The festive season is here and everyone across the country is shopping for Diwali and other festivals around it. Gadgets and appliances are one of the most popular products during the festive season, given the attractive deals and offers many brands offer.

As a category, speakers are a common product category that people pick up during their festive shopping. Speakers are what enhance people’s audio setup and are one of the most important thing in all those Diwali parties that are coming up! Gizmore and Elista are two brands that have a wide range of speakers that offer you the best of both worlds, offering the best of technology and sound quality out there, along with competitive pricing. Here are five speakers that you can take home this Diwali:

Elista ELS TT-14000AUFB Twin Tower Speaker

The Elista ELS TT-14000AUFB Twin Tower Speakers are what you need for all your Diwali parties! The twin tower speakers are a made-in-India product and come with a wooden finish with a gloss front panel that also holds an LED display. The twin tower speaker offers a 140W sound output with high-end bass. The Elista ELS TT-14000AUFB twin tower speaker also comes with a wireless mic with a digital volume and echo control, so you can also organise a karaoke for all your parties.

Price – Rs 10,500

Purchase link – https://www.flipkart.com/elista-els-tt-14000-aufb-140-w-twin-tower-speaker-usb-fm-aux-with-wireless-mic-bluetooth/p/itmcf18c5dc33fef

Gizmore Wheelz T1501 N Trolley Speaker

The Gizmore Wheelz T1501N Troller Speaker offers a 360-degree immersive sound experience, and comes with simple tap-to-use controls. The troller speaker is a portable audio solution that is ideal for all your Diwali parties. The speaker comes with a 2000W PMPO 8-inch subwoofer and 20W speakers. The Gizmore Wheelz T1501 also comes with a karaoke feature that allows you to connect a wireless mic to the speaker to turn it into a karaoke machine. The smart speaker also comes with a 3,600mAh battery that offers 4 hours of playtime. There are also some cool disco lights on the Gizmore Wheelz T1501 that will let you set the mood in all your parties!

Price – Rs 5,499

Elista MusiBar ELS 6000 Soundbar

The Elista MusiBar ELS 6000, the latest smartwatch from the company boasts of a premium and striking look. The soundbar comes with a multidimensional audio experience, which is made possible by a 60W output that provides users with a home theatre-like experience, The soundbar is equipped with a digital amplifier, which assures low distortion and high quality production to enhance the audio. The soundbar comes with a host of connectivity options, including Bluetooth, Aux and USB, so that users can easily connect these to their LEDs TV or any other device of their choice.

Price- Rs 4,949

Blaupunkt SBW100 Sounbar

The Blaupunkt SW100 soundbar comes with a 120W sound output. The soundbar from the German brand comes with a 6.5-inch woofer that facilitates deep bass with rubberised material. Further, the soundbar also comes with HDMI connectivity, along with Bluetooh, USB, AUX, line-in, and ARC connectivity options. The Balupunkt SBW100 soundbar also comes with a remote control.

Price – Rs 5,999

JBL Cinema SB120 Soundbar

The JBL Cinema SB120 Soundbar is a 2.0 channel soundbar. The sounbar comes with a built-in subwoofer and supports Dolby Audio, offering a 110W sound output. The soundbar also support HCMI ARC connectivity, along with other options like Bluetooth and optical input. The JBL soundbar also comees with a sleek design that is just 62mm in height and can be placed under your TV.

Price – Rs 6,499