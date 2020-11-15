Teen Patti is one of the most played Indian card games which is gradually gaining popularity around the world. It uses a similar mechanics to the ranking of hand in poker. One of the reasons it’s becoming more popular is the simplicity of the gameplay. An additional factor is its availability on many sites and apps.

In this article, we are going to show you some of the best websites where you can play Teen Patti online.

JungleRaja

Jungle Raja is an Indian casino which offers two different Teen Patti games; Ezugi Live Teen Patti and Teen Patti by Evoplay. The game from Ezugi is the live dealer version while that from Evoplay is a video game.

Apart from Teen Patti, there are also many other popular casino games such as slot machines, table games, dice games, and scratch cards available on JungleRaja. Once you sign up on the site, you get ₹500 free to try out the games. After that, you can still get up to ₹30,000 when you start making deposits.

JeetWin

On Jeetwin, you can play a special live dealer version of Teen Patti. The game is titled Teen Patti 20-20 and was developed by Super Spade Games. In addition to the Teen Patti games, there are also many table games, slots, and other live dealers.

Once you sign up on the site, you receive ₹1000 free to play games. When you make your first deposit, you can also get up to ₹10,000 extra. This gives you enough credits to wager on Teen Patti and win real money.

Jeetwin also offers a sleek mobile app which can be used to play Teen Patti and many of their games. The app is available for iOS and Android devices.

Pure Casino

Pure Casino offers a lot of Indian games and does not leave Teen Patti out. It provides Live Teen Patti 20-20 by Super Spade Games and Live Teen Patti by Ezugi. In addition to the Indian games, there are over 1000 other casino games available.

As a new player on the site, you can receive up to ₹10,000 as extra cash to play games. There is also a dedicated casino app which you can use to play the games.

10Cric

10Cric is an Indian gambling site that offers over 1000 games including Live Teen Patti games. One is Live Teen Patti from Ezugi and the other is Teen Patti 20-20 from Super Spade Games.

It also offers numerous bonuses for you to play the game. These bonuses include a 150% up to ₹20,000 live casino offer for new players. Then, there is a live casino bonus of ₹2,500 for regular players on the site.

There is a downloadable mobile app available with which you can play Teen Patti on Android and iPhones.

Lucky Niki

At Lucky Niki, you get up to ₹1 Lakh to welcome you to the site and plenty of games to play. There are five different Teen Patti games available there. It includes three live dealer versions and two video versions. Lucky Niki also offers a fantastic mobile casino where you can enjoy games with your smartphone.