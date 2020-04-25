In terms of eSports, there is no doubt – Counter Strike: Global Offensive is at the very top, especially among first-person shooter games. As it’s been around for many years already, it managed to gain quite an impressive fan base. Out of these people, a few shine like diamonds. These are known to be the top CS: GO players, and are many times seen in popular tournaments.

In CS: GO, it can be challenging to predict an outcome. Even when it seems that a team is about to win, a single player is enough to turn everything around. One of these may be one of the top CS: GO players. Here is a list with the best, to help you improve your CS:GO betting on sites like https://gg.bet/en/counter-strike.

Niko

Niko is only 23 years old, yet the player didn’t fail to make his name known all across the world. Born as Nikola Kovač, he is from Bosnia, and he plays for the team known as FaZe Clan.

After showing an amazing performance in 2016 as part of Mousesports, he was taken in by FaZe Clan in 2017. That was also the year when he has a career peak.

He has a nice playing style, being able to bring as many as 40 bombs in regulation sometimes. He can dominate the server and can make use of pretty much any utility or weapon. Not to mention that he has a great aim as well.

Niko won several trophies and silver medals, and he won big amounts of money as well, of over $650,000.

GeT_RiGhT

GeT_RiGhT is seen at the best CS: GO tournaments many times, as he participates in most of them. He has many fans because he has been around for a very long time. He made his first appearance in 2007, and ever since, he’s been captivating eSports enthusiasts.

As part of the team Ninjas of Pyjamas, GeT_RiGhT, on his real name Christopher Alesund, will always be a threat to his opponents. He will always put up a challenge, so whoever faces him will have to step up their game.

ZywOo

ZywOo is a 19-year old player, but don’t be fooled by his young age – he is actually one of the best. While he used to be just a promise in the past, he became part of Team Vitality back in 2018. Ever since he did his best to impress and didn’t fail. In fact, there were times when his performance outshined everyone else.

Apparently, even the player s1mple has shown his appreciation for the player, mentioning that ZywOo was the only one out of the pros who were able to get a skill close to his. Now, that’s something to take into consideration, since the best of the best is acknowledging it.

In 2019, ZywOo, or Mathieu Herbaut, was able to get his hands on 5 MVP medals. Furthermore, while France wasn’t too much of a powerhouse in CS: GO anymore, he actually brought it back into the game. Who knows, maybe the future will have even bigger things coming for him.

S1mple

Ukraine has produced the best player in the world when it comes to CS: GO. Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev is probably the most popular pro player in CS: GO. Not only does he possess some outstanding skills, but he was also able to win multiple times in tournaments. Whether we’re talking about particular tactics or about aiming, he has what it takes to maintain his title and keep pushing forward.

While there’s room for improvement, just like with anyone else, there’s no doubt that he is a key player that is likely to be the center of attention for a long time to come.

F0rest

F0rest is another great CS: GO pro player, and he comes from Sweden. He used to play for Fnatic, although later on, he joined Ninjas in Pajamas. He has total winnings of over $608,000, and he was able to prove his worth in the industry. He is amazing with an AWPer position, but also in a rifler role. It’s worth keeping an eye on him.

You have a lot of options in terms of pro players if you want to bet on CS: GO. Hopefully, one of these will become your choice.