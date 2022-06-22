Top 5 Tablet options for your kids; grab them soon

Ads

The world has gone online and so have schools. Tablets have never played a more important role. The best tablets keep your kids entertained, engaged and educated – and can prove to be a great help for students. They can utilize it to prepare notes, research materials, read notes and watch videos.

If you too are a student or have a kid at home, you can trust some of these tablets that will help them in their online studies and also keep them entertained . So, if you are looking for a tablet for your child, then here are some of the best options.

realme Pad Mini Blue (WIFI 3GB+32GB)

Price – INR 10,999

Kids can experience the entire day’s amusement thanks to the long battery duration of this easy to hold and operate tablet. Watch endless learning videos, documentaries, mess around, learn on the web with realme Pad mini. This tablet is equipped with a long-lasting 6400 mAh battery and an 18W Quick charging capability feature that will keep the battery woes away. Moreover, it comes with a stunning 22.09 cm (8.7) LCD screen so that kids can get clear and vibrant visuals on the device. Through Wi-Fi and LTE connection, kids can use the realme Pad Mini to stay connected and on top of their school work. Children can also have fun with an 8 MP wide-angle rear camera and 5 front MP lens to capture their special moments.

Lenovo tab M10 FHD PLUS

Price – INR 13,999

If you’re searching for a reasonable tablet for your child with a pointer pen then you can opt for the Lenovo Tab M10 second Gen . The tablet additionally has an enormous 10.3-inch Full HD+ display, and it runs on Android 9 Pie and comes with Lenovo Active Pen 2. Kids can have fun and explore their artistic side with the pen. It is controlled by the MediaTek Helio P22T processor combined with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For extra space kids can extend the capacity up to 1TB through a microSD card and have more storage for their documents. There’s a 8 megapixel essential camera and a 5-megapixel auxiliary camera on the Lenovo Tab M10.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 lite

Price – INR 10,999

Kids can enjoy multitasking on a wide 22.05cm (8.7″) display. The comfortably compact form factor helps keep children’s hands from getting tired, even when multitasking, kids can easily navigate the tablet with one hand. A gesture-based menu allows them to do things like go Back, see your Recent apps, and return to the Home menu all with a swipe of the thumb so it is super easy and convenient to use . With dozens of functions, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite puts convenience at your kids fingertips. It comes with 32GB storage built in for all the hi-resolution videos, notes, documents, and files. Kids can then expand it with a microSD card for even more storage — up to 1TB.

Panasonic Tab 8 HD

Price – INR 9,499

The Panasonic Tab 8 HD has an 8-inch display giving it a compact form factor when compared to 10-inch tablets making it more comfortable for kids. The display has a 1280×800 pixel resolution and the tablet also comes with an 8MP rear camera along with a 5MP front camera. It has 32GB built-in storage expandable by an additional 256GB via a microSD card. The device also comes with a 5100mAh battery which allows your child to use the tab for a plethora of activities from entertainment to studies without the battery draining fast . It runs on Android 9 out of the box and also supports FM radio.

Acer one 10 tab

Price – INR 13,690.00

The Acer One 10 is a handy tablet that comes with a clean and simple design that would impress any growing child. Powered by a powerful quad-core processor and a 4GB of RAM, this tablet is ideal for kids multitasking. It also comes equipped with an 8 MP primary camera and 5 MP front shooter that help you create memories by capturing your kids special moments . To further enhance children’s experience, the gadget has a 10.1-inch (25.65-centimeter) touchscreen and runs the Android v9.0 (Pie) operating system, which allows kids to swiftly load study apps and games.