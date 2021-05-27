Are you looking for strategy games to play to kill boredom? We all get bored doing the daily monotonous chores that we’d like to have some leisure time once in a while. Earlier, the leisure time involved going out to places, meeting friends, etc.

However, in today’s time of the global pandemic, where being at home is the safest and most responsible thing to do, we will quickly run out of things to do.

Scrolling through social media is the most common activity that most of us do to kill boredom. However, after a point, even that gets boring.

In such a situation, what can you do to have some fun?

One of the best ways to kill boredom is to play games, especially strategy games.

What makes strategy games a great choice is that, unlike action games or racing games, you actually need to be present at the moment and make choices that can help you proceed in the game successfully.

You can find a boatload of strategy games for both Android and iOS. In this article, I’ll take you through some of the best strategy games out there that are actually interesting and won’t make you go down the pit of boredom just after 5 minutes of playing the game!

Plague Inc. [Android | iOS] – Plague Inc. is a free mobile strategy game that has been around for almost a decade now on both Android and iOS, it is definitely one of the best and most challenging strategy games out there.In Plague Inc., your task is to design a pathogen and strategically mutate it so that it spreads across the entire world. You need to change the characteristics of the pathogen periodically so that it is effective in all parts of the world and also to make sure that the cure for the pathogen isn’t easily developed. Bad North: Jotunn Edition [Android | iOS] – The concept behind Bad North: Jotunn Edition is simple. Your objective is to protect your island from invading Vikings, and the way to do so is to strategically utilize your island terrain and the available resources, including soldiers, in such a way that the invasion is prevented.Even though the Bad North: Jotunn Edition game is priced at $4.99, the entire gameplay experience including intuitive controls, immersive gameplay, and attractive visuals. State of Survival: The Walking Dead Collaboration [Android | iOS] – If you’re a fan of zombie survival games, or if you loved “The Walking Dead” series in the same genre, you’ll also love this game. State of Survival: The Walking Dead Collaboration is a strategy game where you need to use all your might and brain to stop yourself from being zombie dinner!This game is also one of the best choices if you’re looking for a strategy game that is also multiplayer. You need to join forces with others in the game to build tactics that ensure your safety in the zombie-infested world and also kill attacking zombies once you’re spotted. State of Survival: The Walking Dead Collaboration is free to install & play on both Android and iOS devices. Card Thief [Android | iOS] – If you’re more interested in unique strategy games that aren’t commonly seen for Android or iOS, then Card Thief is a great choice for you. Card Thief is available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store for just $1.99.In this game, your objective is to steal items by moving through the given deck of cards as a thief without getting noticed. The items you steal can then later be used to unlock equipment cards that make your future heists easier.You can use up to 3 equipment to successfully complete each heist and unlock more powerful equipment cards. Rebel Inc. [Android | iOS] – If the name “Rebel Inc.” sounds similar to “Plague Inc.” mentioned above, then don’t seem surprised, they come from the same development house and both are interesting strategy games as well.As the name may suggest, in Rebel Inc. you are dealing with rebels that pose a threat to the stability of your region. Your objective is to create a task force and set up strategies to minimize the damage caused by the rebels and regain the confidence/trust of the local population. Rebel Inc. makes the player feel more involved than it may initially sound. You need to do activities such as train and deploy military troops, re-deploy the troops based on where the rebels attack, make sure that corruption stays low, enforce policies that promote the growth/development of the region, etc. If you’ve played and enjoyed Plague Inc. and would prefer similar games, then Rebel Inc. will definitely keep you entertained.

Final Words

A simple online search for strategy games for Android and iOS will give you lots of results. Most of them will be the typical strategy games where you will be controlling a region and the objective will be to fight & win the opposing clans/forces.

The strategy games in 2021 for Android and iOS mentioned in this list are unique in their own genre and definitely will help you in killing boredom and have fun.

If you’d like to share some of your favorite strategy games for Android or iOS, feel free to mention them in the comments below.