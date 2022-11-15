Top 5 OPPO smartphones across categories that are updated to ColorOS 13

ColorOS 13 is the latest version of OPPO’s operating system based on the newly launched Android 13. It is powered with a brand-new Aquamorphic design enabling a user-friendly UI for seamless viewing. The roll out of ColorOS 13 Beta version update is ongoing for several OPPO smartphones across the Reno series, K series, F series and A series handsets such as the Reno8 Pro 5G, F21 Pro, Reno8 5G and K10 5G, F21 Pro, K10, A96, A76 and many more. Here are top 5 OPPO smartphones across portfolio that can now be upgraded to the latest version of ColorOS –

OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G

The recently launched OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G has been developed as an imaging expert backed with OPPO’s proprietary imaging NPU, the MariSilicon X. Better known as the imaging expert, the smartphone shoots crisp and clear 4K Ultra Night Video even in the most challenging scenarios. Further, combining the RGBW Sony IMX709 selfie sensor and Sony’s 50MP IMX766 rear shooter assures an unparalleled photography experience. The product packs a 4500mAH battery with OPPO’s 80W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charge technology and the upgrade to ColorOS 13 assures longer battery life while keeping numerous apps running in the background with the Dynamic Computing Engine. It also simplifies switching apps without lagging. At INR 45,999, the Reno8 Pro 5G is available in 2 colour variants: Glazed Green and Glazed Black on OPPO Online Store, Flipkart, and across mainline channels.

OPPO Reno8 5G

OPPO has equipped this smartphone with dual Sony camera sensors – IMX709 and the IMX766 along with AI-enhanced imaging features like Ultra Night Video, Night Portrait, and Bokeh Flare video to ensure a bright and enhanced photography experience for its users. Running on the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, this smartphone promises a well-rounded performance. Packed with 80W SUPERVOOCTM, it enables users to experience one and a half days on a single charge. OPPO Reno8 has been designed to be an all-round performer that would allow users to multitask efficiently, especially with ColorOS 13 features like the Always on Display. OPPO has collaborated with brands like Bitmoji, Swiggy, Zomato and Spotify to offer a seamless experience to its users with a simplified UX with control over music and other functions. Offered at a starting price of INR 29,999, 2 colour variants – Shimmer Black and Shimmer Gold on, this phone is a must-buy for users. The Reno8 5G is available across OPPO Online Store, Flipkart, and mainline channels

OPPO F21 Pro

The OPPO F21 Pro was introduced in April this year. The smartphone comes equipped with the Flagship IMX709 selfie sensor, which is 60% more sensitive to light and reduces noise by 35% compared to the previous generation IMX615 RGB sensor. It sports industry-first fibreglass leather design on the outside, while on the software front, with the Aquamorphic design of the ColorOS 13, the users will have a tranquil user experience while using the smartphone. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset and is backed by a 4500mAh battery with a 33W SUPERVOOC Charge. Priced at INR 21,999, the smartphone is available in two colour variants – Sunset Orange, Cosmic Black and Auroral Blue on OPPO Online Store, Flipkart, and across mainline channels.

OPPO A76

OPPO A76 is the one of the many impressive budget smartphones from the brand’s arsenal. flaunts a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with 1612 X 720 pixels resolution. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with Adreno 610 GPU for graphics. Powered by a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging capability, A76 comes with a 90Hz⁴ Colour-Rich Punch-Hole Display that can further be enhanced through ColorOS 13’s Multi-Screen Connect which would help connect your A76 with the OPPO Pad Air and a PC while working. Available in Glowing Black and Glowing Blue options, users can own this sleek and affordable smartphone at just INR 16,490 on the OPPO online store, Flipkart and across mainline channels.

OPPO K10 5G

Another affordable smartphone from OPPO flaunting a 50MP AI Triple rear camera is the OPPO K10 5G. With flagship-grade AI-enhanced features like RAM expansion technology, a 5000mAh battery, a lightning-fast 33W SUPERVOOC charging, and a 16.73cm (6.59″) punch-hole display. The OPPO K10 5G with ColorOS 13’s Meeting Assistant simplifies banner notifications to minimise distractions while allowing users to add an OPPO Notes shortcut that helps to take meeting notes in a small pop-up window. The new OS automatically prioritises wireless data to provide a more stable connection during online calls for seamless official calls. It has also been equipped with a premium two-toned scratch-resistant back with OPPO’s proprietary Glow design to protect the phone from damage. The device is also equipped with 128GB storage in two RAM configurations, 6GB and 8GB (with 5GB RAM Expansion). Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 CPU processor powers this affordable smartphone. Starting at INR 16,499, the K10 is available in 2 colour variants: Midnight Black and Ocean Blue, on the OPPO Online Store, Flipkart and across mainline channels.