Perhaps you don't enjoy gambling and whether it's a matter of watching others make high stakes? A strange state of euphoria is available even without gambling. There are several movies that allow you to experience this feeling just by looking at the screen. If you're looking for exciting movies to watch while you're quarantined, here's a list of the top five movies.

Casino, 1995

The 1995 film directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Robert De Niro will always be iconic. The story revolves around a club in Vegas run by Sam Rothstein. He has an assistant, Nicky Santoro. He is an old friend of Sam’s who is involved in organized crime, racketeering and drugs. Greed, deceit, money, power and murder reign supreme in this film, which illustrates the grim realities of a gangster.

Rounders, 1998

This drama tells the story of two friends who are forced to return to poker to pay off a huge debt. Mike McDermott is a university student who dreams of winning the World Series of Poker. He loses to a criminal mastermind, loses all of his $30,000 savings and quits poker. But his friend Lester, who has just been released from prison, also has debt problems. Mike is forced to return to poker to pay off a huge debt.

If you really want to understand how high roller poker works, and you want to take a look at how high stakes poker players think, then Rounders is a movie you absolutely need to see.

Ocean’s Eleven, 2001

This movie is a remake of the 1960 classic film directed by Lewis Milestone with the same title. It’s set in Las Vegas. It tells the story of eleven professional criminals trying to pull off the biggest heist America has ever seen. Their targets are three of the most famous clubs in Las Vegas – MGM Grand, Bellagio and Mirage. One of the many things that make this movie an absolute classic is a magnificent cast.

Casino Royale, 2006

Whether you are a fan of the James Bond franchise or not, this is a film you should see if you are looking for an interesting game-related theme. It is a newer and better version of Ian Fleming’s novel.

Daniel Craig plays the legendary 007 agent James Bond, who is sent by MI6 to prevent the main villain from winning a high-stakes poker game. The film features one of the most unforgettable scenes in recent cinematic history, a thrilling confrontation as Bond engages in a tough game of Texas Hold’em against the villainous Mads Mikkelsen and defeats his opponent. The pace is intense, the actress Eva Green is superb, and the poker scenes are mesmerizing.

The Hangover, 2009

In 2009, this movie became the highest-grossing film at the time and received $467 million at the worldwide box office.

The movie is about a group of guys who go to Las Vegas for a bachelor party. When they wake up the next day, they realize that they have lost their fiancé. The friends must try to overcome their hangover and find out what happened last night. Now they have to go on a crazy adventure to find their friend in a matter of hours and make it to the wedding.

There are other great casino movies as well.