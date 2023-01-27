Top 5 Gear You Should Have if you’re a Twitch Streamer in 2023

We’re living in the digital age. There are lots of digital goodies to chomp down on, on a daily basis. People are busy cashing in on their hobbies and streaming takes up a big chunk of that space. Not only is streaming a great venue to expand your reach, but it also helps promote a healthier outlook on life.

You meet like-minded people, play or engage in stuff you love, and have people commend you on your abilities. On top of all that, you get paid too! As we arrive at the cusp of 2023, there’s definitely a good number of gadgets that one could recommend to rising streamers and those who are just starting off on their streaming journey.

Before we get into these items, you would want to equip yourself with the best possible internet connection like the one provided by AT&T Internet to allow not just yourself a streamlined streaming experience, but also your viewers with the best viewing experience. For this purpose, check out the provider’s website and sign up with the AT&T Internet plans that highlight themselves as being great to equip for people who tend to push their internet to the max.

Logitech C922 Pro

Our start is going to be simple. Logitech takes pride in presenting good, reliable equipment and their C922 Pro is a proof of their expertise in the field. Originally intended as a camera for meeting calls (Zoom), this device is powered enough to also sub in as a streaming camera. The Logitech C922 Pro Webcam has a 78-degree field of vision, which is large enough to show off your face as well as a good chunk of your surroundings.

If you’re new to streaming, you should know that it’s not just about showcasing your face, but also about leveraging your surroundings to showcase your individuality, such as vivid lighting and décor. And, if you enjoy entertaining visitors, the C922 Pro offers a wide enough view to accommodate two people; alternatively, you can modify the view using pan and zoom.

Logitech Litra Glow Premium LED Streaming Light

Another subtle nod to Logitech’s amazing tech. The Litra Glow is a decent piece of gear that could give your streaming a much-needed facelift. Pun intended. We all know how crucial of a role lighting plays in pictures and videos. Streaming is no different. You need to have a well-lit room and a well-lit face to capture the audience’s attention when clutching those games.

On the specs side, it features both physical buttons and control choices through Logitech’s G Hub software, so adjusting the brightness and temperature is just as straightforward. It has a maximum brightness of 250 lumens, which is more than adequate to provide a high-quality stream and a temperature range of 2700K to 6500K.

Razer Kiyo Pro

Surprised to learn Razer is producing cams as well? We are too! The gaming hardware company dipped its toes into PC cameras quite recently with the Razer Kiyo and has now spewed forth its bigger brother; the Kiyo Pro.

Unlike its smaller sibling, the Razer Kiyo Pro chooses a superior light sensor over a ring light. That may appear to be a disadvantage at first, but considering the Razer Kiyo Pro’s effectiveness in low-light environments; it is more than capable of overcoming poor lighting setups.

It will even adapt itself if the illumination changes, such as when the day fades to night. Even if you have a perfectly functional lighting setup, the Razer Kiyo Pro is a must-have for increasing the overall quality of your webcam during streaming.

Elgato Stream Deck MK.2

The Stream Deck is when quality meets convenience. This nifty little device offers time-saving shortcuts for moments when you’re going all in during gaming and don’t have the time to individually open up apps on your mobile device or PC.

The Elgato offers 15 LCD keys on its face that can help you select various tasks, apps, widgets, and more. The point? Where you’d normally have to pause your game or stream to do that stuff, you can keep on keeping on with just a simple tap or two.

EPOS I Sennheiser Game One Gaming Headset

We’re going to save the best for last. Make no mistake about it; this gaming headset is a jack-of-all-trades. Especially useful if you’re working with limited desk space. The EPOS | Sennheiser Game One comes jacked up with plush ear pads, a superb mic on the side, and is lightweight to allow for all-nighters with your stream fam.

Sound quality-wise, it has an evenly balanced bass and open acoustics to allow a pleasurable spatial sound experience. Plus, it comes with Active Noise Cancelling so you can focus on crushing your opponents in-game without worrying too much about your surroundings.

Conclusion

That’s a wrap on our top 5 picks to deck out your streaming station with. We’ve done the homework and included budget-friendly options too so you don’t have to double-check your wallet when making any of these purchases. Regardless of your pick, all these devices have something solid to offer to boost your streaming to the next level.