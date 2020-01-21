Top 5 Free Alternatives of IDM Internet Download Manager

Internet Download Manager (IDM) is probably the most popular paid tool on the internet to increase download speeds. But, why shall you pay extra money when you can get the same features with a free alternative to the IDM. Here, we have compiled a list of the top 5 alternatives of Internet Download Manager.

Folx Internet Download Manager for Mac

This high-quality IDM alternative offers the best it could get from the downloader managers world: it is fast, effective, highly customizable, and it looks good too. Folx allows splitting the downloads in threads, resuming interrupted or paused downloads, tagging of downloaded files according to their contents, etc. Tagging the downloads is a super feature that allows the easy location of files even if they were downloaded ages ago and you cannot remember the names anymore – as long as you remember if that was a movie, a song, or a working document – you’ll easily find it with the help of tags.

Folx comes in two versions – free and PRO. Free Folx offers everything you generally need from an app of this type, however, if you want to go more advanced with your downloads and get some convenient fancy features, you may decide to opt for PRO version. Here’s what it does:

Automatic speed adjustment and proper traffic allocation in Smart Speed feature.

Scheduling of your downloads.

Splitting downloads in up to 20 threads, which can help speed up downloads.

It can be integrated with iTunes to have the downloaded content sent directly to corresponding iTunes playlists.

Download videos from YouTube.

You can save login and password for those websites and torrent trackers you download most often from.

EagleGet

This tool is a great alternative to the IDM mainly because it is quite similar to it when it comes to the features and basic usage. The software is pretty lightweight and can directly grab videos from browsers as it comes with a browser add-on.

JDownloader

The Jdownloader is a multi-platform Java coded download manager. It can work on major operating system platforms like Windows, Linux, and Mac. For Mac and Linux users, it’s pretty much good to use as the best alternative to the IDM.

The main difference between JDownloader and IDM is the fact that it will not start your downloads immediately; you will have to specify the number of simultaneous downloads that you want to do.

Download Accelerator Plus

It’s another most popular free internet download manager available on the internet. The main reason for this software to get such a response is the fact that it is pretty light, smooth, and the speed acceleration on this is far better than what you will get on the internet download manager. Other unique features include the fact that you can view the videos and the contents of the videos as they are downloading.

Internet Download Accelerator

Internet Download Accelerator is pretty similar to the IDM with features like splitting files to get more speed and resuming downloads from the links that have expired. This download manager is surely getting good feedback and is getting more popular.

Free Download Manager

This is probably the next most downloaded download manager after the Accelerator Plus. It doesn’t provide a browser add-on but it does provide a download box that keeps hovering on your screen that enables you to grab a link from a website with ease.

The download manager is pretty intuitive when it comes to downloading videos from sites like Youtube, Daily Motion, etc.

Tools, as mentioned above, are some of the best alternatives of Internet Download Manager. We recommend Download Accelerator Plus as it is a very good option for all Windows, Mac and Linux users.