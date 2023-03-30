Top 5 cricket news & prediction platforms to follow this cricketing season

Cricket in India is more than just a sport. As one of the most followed and watched sports in the country, it’s an emotion that brings millions and millions of Indians together. This year, the fans are all pumped up to welcome the ODI World Cup in India. Apart from the millions watching it live on television and in stadiums, fans and enthusiasts scroll through multiple news sources – online and offline to get that exclusive insight. With the growing popularity of online fantasy sports, people now look for accurate and in-depth analysis for both pre and post-match.

Here are some top cricket news and prediction platform that you can follow to get ahead of the usual chatter –

Cricket.com

Cricket.com is an AI-prediction platform designed to offer in-depth and never seen before cricket coverage. It delivers insights which give predictions on the game pertaining to momentum shifts, player performances, and simulators along with staples of live scores, news and much more. At its core, the analysis is powered by Criclytics, an advanced algorithm-based data analytics platform that redefines how cricket is followed. The Cricket.com app has been installed over 10 million with more than 1 million active users.

Sportscafe

SportsCafe is a news and gaming platform aimed at using technology to cover all sporting action specifically for Indian sport fans. It covers a variety of sports, including cricket, football, tennis, badminton, and kabaddi. The platform also offers features like live blogs, social media updates, and expert analysis to keep fans up to date with the latest happenings in the world of sports. It intends to leverage bot technology to use machine learning based recommendations for each user where the AI understands the sporting interests of the user as they keep interacting with the bot.

Cricbuzz

Cricbuzz is an Indian cricket news website that shares real-time live match scores, series details, live commentary, player details and more. Founded in 2004, Cricbuzz today has millions ofapp downloads. The website and app are available in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali

ESPN Cricinfo

ESPNcricinfo is one of the leading cricket websites and among the top single-sport websites in the world. It provides live scores, news, articles, and features related to cricket from around the world. The website is known for its comprehensive coverage of cricket and is a popular destination for cricket fans around the world.

Circle of cricket

Circle of Cricket is a digital platform focused on providing the latest news, analysis, and commentary on cricket. It covers all formats of cricket, including international and domestic cricket, as well as various cricket leagues. The platform provides a range of content, including news articles, videos, podcasts, and social media updates.

Reliable and exclusive insights about sports are rare to find these days. With fantasy cricket coming into play, friends now compete amongst themselves and other players by using first-hand knowledge and information. The above platform helps you be on top of ‘everything cricket’ with in-depth analysis.