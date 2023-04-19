Top 5 car rental apps for that last minute Goa trip

When the Goa trip with your friends that has been on your bucket list forever is finally happening, spirits are sure to be high. One of the best ways to make that vacation more fun is by doing a road trip. Or even doing a self drive after reaching Goa. And for that, renting a car is the perfect option. It comes without added commitments and is cost-effective.

Car rental services can be a practical choice especially if you’re making last-minute travel plans to Goa or want to explore the city without using your own vehicle. You may choose from a variety of vehicles, including hatchbacks, sedans, SUVs, and luxury cars, through car rental services, giving you the freedom to find one that meets your demands and your budget.

Also, you can book a car through their user-friendly apps in a matter of minutes. It offers customer service that is available around the clock so that you may contact them in case of problems. In general, using a car rental service is a practical and economical method of transportation that gives you the opportunity to explore your destination at your own speed.

Zoomcar – With a large selection of automobiles and various rental options, Zoomcar is one of the most popular car rental platforms in India. The company offers hatchbacks, sedans, SUVs, and premium automobiles available, and the app provides round-the-clock customer service. Zoomcar has also become India’s first self-drive mobility platform. With more than 10,000 vehicles in its fleet, Zoomcar is currently the market leader in the self-drive sector.

Revv – Another well-known car rental app, Revv, provides a variety of vehicles at reasonable prices. The app’s user-friendly layout allows you to book a car quickly. Revv is a new automobile rental company in India that provides a variety of options to satisfy all of your self-drive demands.

Drivezy – A peer-to-peer car rental service called Drivezy enables you to rent vehicles from nearby car owners. A variety of vehicles, including bikes, cars, and scooters, are available through the app, and you can book one in a matter of clicks.

Myles – The auto rental app Myles provides a variety of vehicles at affordable rates. You can choose from sedans, SUVs, luxury cars, etc., and the app offers 24/7 customer support.

Avis – A large selection of automobiles is available from the international car rental company Avis in India as well. The app’s user-friendly layout allows you to book a car quickly. Besides having pick-up and drop-off sites at all significant Indian airports and cities, Avis also provides 24/7 customer service.