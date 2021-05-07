Esports is all about competition of the highest order, where the best talents from around the world culminate to showcase their skills. In fact, it’s here that the boys get separated from the men and serves as the biggest platform where only the best, or shall we say, the most badass of players can survive.

With the help of esportz4u, we have compiled the list of the top 5 biggest esports tournaments in the world that lets only the fittest survive.

CS:GO

Short for Counter Strike: Global Offensive, it’s a game of tactical shooting where two teams each comprising of five players try to outsmart each other to capture as much territory they can in the map provided. One interesting scenario that is played out here is that of defusing a live bomb.

The bomb is planted by those designated as terrorists while the job of the counter-terrorists will be to try and defuse the bomb before it gets detonated. Again, this has to be done by defeating the terrorists who try to defend their bombs from the counter-terrorists till it detonates. The roles get interchanged after a certain number of rounds.

League of Legends World Championship

It’s another game that ranks right up there when it comes to popularity. Also referred to as LoL, the League of Legends World Championship is grouped as the Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) genre of games where players are required to devise a strategy in real-time to attack the enemy base camp as shown on the map.

The map again is divided into two almost equal portions with each portion hosting a special structure. The aim of each team is to capture the opponent’s primary structure to be declared a winner. No wonder it has been the most in-demand game and has come to be designated as the most popular game of 2021. It is expected to be so for years to come given the manner it has shattered its own viewership records every year.

Dota 2

Dota 2 is another one to be classified as the Multiplayer Online Battle Arena or (MOBA) class of games. Also, as it is with the League of Legends, Dota 2 happens to be a real-time strategy game as well where each team vying to lay siege on the opponent’s territory. However, that is also where its similarities with LoL ends given the numerous playable characters at work here.

In fact, Dota 2 offers more than a hundred heroes to choose from and each of them has its own special abilities. That makes it a very happening place where lots of actions are taking place. This also makes it a more tactical game that is farfetched from the one-man sort of games in vogue. Each round of the game takes around one hour at the most though each team has two chances to win. Two defeats and the team is eliminated for good.

EVO Championship Series

It’s been in vogue for a long time since 1996 to be precise, which is when the EVO Championship Series or just Evo was first held. That was in Sunnyvale, California and the video game tournament was then referred to as the B3: Battle By The Bay. Cut short to the present and the series has just piled on popularity over the years, enough to make to the list of the top five.

No wonder, the EVO has over time come to be known as the longest-running fighting tournament where players took on each other with games of the likes of Street Fighter, Mortal Kombat, Tekken, or the Super Smash Bros. And that is just a few of the games that are played. What’s more, the series continues to grow in popularity and seems set to break new viewership records in the coming years.

Fortnite World Cup Champion

The Fortnite World Cup Champion is all about exalted figures given the $30 million that the million Fortnite World Cup Solo and Duos Finals that the tournament stands for. Then there is the $3 million Creative Finals and $3 million Charity Pro-Am that the players compete for. Also, it’s a record 40 million player participation that makes the tournament one of the biggest ever.

Not only has been the tournament witnessing record viewership both at the sold-out venues but there have also been far higher viewership figures who watched the gameplaying sessions via YouTube and Twitch and whose number stands at an impressive 2.3 million. Of course, that figure could have seen further inflation had viewership via other social media platforms were also taken into account.

That makes for the list of the top-five esports tournaments in the world where history is created. For all those gaming enthusiasts in the world, they too can compete or just be part of it as a viewer. Either way, they can be part of history and make a lot of money, or be there just for the fun of it.