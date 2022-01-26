If you desire to get hired for a job, submitting a basic resume won’t cut it. Put simply, you need to submit an irresistible resume. This is an undisputed fact.

You see, hiring managers have a lot of resumes on their hands, making the process of shortlisting candidates for a vacant position an uphill task.

If you want to stand out from the crowd, you need to step up to the plate by creating an irresistible resume. Your resume must be unique and compelling enough to convince the hiring managers that you are the perfect fit for the job.

Here’s the thing, you may be an excellent fit for a vacant position in a company. However, if you can’t show your worth via your resume, you don’t stand a chance of getting the job.

And there is no better way to go about creating this unignorable resume than using a resume builder.

Therefore, in this article, we will be sharing with you the top 5 best resume builders you can use to create your resume — even if you are making your first resume.

With the aid of these resume builders, you can rest assured that you will be getting a high-quality resume suitable for any industry.

Are you ready to discover these resume builders?

Let’s get started!

What is a Resume Builder?

We will begin with the definition of a resume builder.

A resume builder is simply a piece of software or an online app that provides you with a wide variety of interactive online resume templates that makes creating an eye-catching resume easy.

Having said that, below are 5 of the best resume builders you can always bank on.

The 5 Best Resume Builders

Indeed, there are many resume builders out there. Nonetheless, we have discovered the best of the bunch after carrying out a series of in-depth research, surveys, and customer review analysis. So, if you wish to tilt the odds in your favor, you are in the right place.

Here are the 5 best resume builders you can rely on for desirable results:

Resumebuilderpro

Novorèsumè

Resumebuild

Zety

ResumeCoach

Now, let’s tell you more about these resume builders and show you their advantages.

ResumeBuilderPro: smart resume builder

If you need an effective online tool that can help you generate a job-winning resume, look no further than this online resume builder.

With Resumebuilderpro.com you are one step ahead of your competition (other job seekers) because this online resume builder offers you nothing but the best.

This is because it spoils you with the choice, offering you no less than 16 elegant and professionally-designed templates to choose from. These templates will undoubtedly give your resume an iconic and stylish appearance.

Additionally, there are pre-written phrases at your beck and call. All you simply have to do is click a button to access them and you are good to go.

Although this resume builder emerged in 2020, it has grown by leaps and bounds to become the go-to option for job seekers in dire need of a game-changing resume.

As a matter of fact, this is an excellent option to consider if you are tired of writing job resumes that do not yield results.

And what’s more!

Every Tom, Dick, and Harry can use it with ease, thanks to the simplicity of the sites’ interface.

The goal of Resumebuilderpro is to help you create a professional and irresistible resume perfect for any industry within seconds.

This implies that you get a high-quality resume at no cost, in no time, and without stress. Indeed, Resumebuilderpro is here to save the day by helping you get the job you crave.

Advantages

Simplifies resume writing, making it easy for anyone and everyone to build their resumes effortlessly. Helps to cut out procrastination resulting from the thoughts of handling the difficulties that come with resume writing. Helps you to avoid the mistakes most job seekers make by providing you with up-to-date templates based on the advice of top hiring managers at different companies. There are already existing pre-written formats. Hence, you don’t need to start from scratch or struggle with the thoughts of the right phrases to use. Allows you to design and customize resumes to suit different industries, increasing your chances of getting the job that you desire.

Novorèsumè

Novorèsumè is one of the most popular resume builders in the world, as it has built a reputation for helping job seekers get hired at renowned companies.

This resume builder is free, meaning that no credit card is required.

Yes, you do not need to pay a dime to access all the site has to offer you.

Novorèsumè helps you to create a compelling resume within 5 minutes. Here, you get to pick any of the professionally-handcrafted resume templates available on the site and customize them to suit any industry.

You don’t need to download any software to create your resume. This is because Novorèsumè has an online site that is quick and responsive. Without a doubt, you will find this site easy to use.

Advantages

Offers you creative and professional resume templates. There are no hidden fees. They are Applicant Tracking System (ATS) friendly. Hence, your resume can’t be ignored by hiring managers. Allows you to edit your resume in real-time.

Resumebuild

Do you want to land your dream job with the perfect resume every employer is looking for?

If you answered yes, Resumebuild is another quality option to consider.

This resume builder makes the crafting of resumes an effortless process. Resumebuild utilizes highly improved resume builder technology.

Little wonder why their resume templates are professional and out-of-the-box.

Advantages

Allows you to preview your resume in real-time. Provides you with a wide variety of HR-approved resume templates. All you have to do is select the one that piques your interest or meets the needs of a specific industry.

Zety

Zety is a renowned online resume generator app that makes the life of a job seeker much easier. This resume builder provides job seekers with creative templates and features that make the resume writing process straightforward, quicker, and more fun.

You can easily navigate this site and create your professional resume hassle-free.

Advantages

Recommends helpful suggestions that can improve your resume. Provides you with tips for hiring experts. Makes available to you modern and professional resume templates.

ResumeCoach

This resume builder helps you to create resumes that will get you more interviews in the long run.

ResumeCoach allows you to get the job you crave without trying too hard when creating a resume.

This is because professional pre-written phrases and templates are available for you to use, making the resume writing experience much easier.

The average time to create a resume on this online resume builder is 12 minutes. Indeed, it isn’t the fastest resume builder.

Nonetheless, it is undoubtedly one of the most effective and reliable resume-building options out there.

Advantages

Improves your chances of getting hired by 67%. Also helps you to find courses and jobs around you. Offers you step-by-step coaching and expert guides from top guns in every industry.

Final Words

There you have it, the top 5 best resume builders online that can make job hunting much easier for you. Now, it’s up to you to utilize any of them to your advantage.

The good news is, you can’t go wrong with any of these recommended options.

So, which of these resume builders will you be trying out?

Kindly share with us, we would love to know.

And yes, cheers to success in your job hunt!