Top 5 all-rounder smartphones under INR 25000

India, the world’s second-largest smartphone market has an array of options for everyone’s needs. While this is a great feat, having these many choices can also cause the consumers to be bombarded with options. While some smartphones might be great in terms of design and battery life, others might lead in overall performance and camera capabilities. This can make choosing the apt smartphone for oneself a tedious task as doing so would require many permutations and combinations. To make the process of choosing the most apt smartphone, we have put together a list of the best all-rounder smartphones that would fit right in your budget.

realme 10 Pro+ 5G – INR 24,999

The realme 10 Pro+ 5G is one of realme’s latest offerings in the mid-range segment to offer premium look and incredible performance. The premium-looking smartphone comes with an out of the box Android 13 with realme UI 4.0 that elevates the overall user experience. Flaunting a 6.7 inches AMOLED curved bezel-less screen with 120Hz refresh rate, this phone makes watching content a next-level experience. This slim and light phone houses a huge 5,000 mAh battery with MediaTek Dimesity 1080 processor. Its 67W Super VOOC fast charger helps in charging the battery to its full capacity within an hour providing an all day-long backup. This phone features a 108 MP AI Triple camera along with a 16MP selfie camera to capture smooth pictures. realme 10 Pro+ 5G is available in three designs- HyperSpace, Nebula Blue and Dark Matter in three storage variants: 6GB + 128GB priced at INR 24,999; 8GB+128GB priced at INR 25,999 and 8GB+256GB priced at INR 27,999 on realme’s official website and Flipkart.

POCO X5 Pro 5G – INR 24,999

The latest in the segment is POCO X5 Pro 5G that brings exceptional features along with stunning looks. Flaunting 6.67 inches AMOLED dot display 120Hz refresh rate, makes this phone offers a comfortable experience. It houses a Snapdragon® 778G processor that supports global 5G high-speed networks. Its slim body is packed with a massive 5,000 mAh battery with 67W turbo charger enabling rapid charging as soon as you plug in. The phone packs a 108 MP AI Triple camera with a 16MP selfie camera to capture pictures with amazing resolution. POCO X5 Pro 5G is available in three colours- Astral Black, Horizon Blue and Yellow in three storage variants: 6GB + 128GB priced at INR 22,999 and 8GB+256GB priced at INR 24,999 on Flipkart.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G – INR 24,999

The Redmi Note 12 Pro from the latest Note 12 series has brought powerful performance along with value for money features. It is packed with MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G processor with a massive 5000mAh battery that makes it a yet another one-stop option for all your needs. The phone offers Dolby Atmos support for its dual speaker that boosts up the all day long livestreaming and amazing gaming experience. It flaunts a classy design with 6.67″ 120Hz pro AMOLED Display supporting HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision that offers the best video experience. It houses a 50MP triple camera supporting Sony IMX766 Sensor with 16MP front camera setup that brings out the Professional photographer in you. Redmi Note 12 Pro is available in 3 unique and out of the box designs – Stardust Purple, Frosted Blue and Onyx Black in the three storage variants: 6GB + 128GB priced at INR 24,999; 8GB + 128GB priced at INR 26,999 and 8GB + 256GB at INR 27,999 on Redmi’s official website, Flipkart and Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G – INR 24,999

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is a great option in the galaxy range that comes with an exciting design. The phone’s 6.6″ Infinity-V Display gives you room to see and do more. The phone provides you with efficient performance with the Snapdragon® 695 Processor for the task at hand. A massive 5,000 mAh battery won’t slow you down while you are enjoying your shows or movies. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G packs with 50MP OIS Camera and 8MP Front Camera so you can snap stunning shots with amazing resolutions. This phone is available in 3 colours-Light Blue, Silver and Orange in two storage variants: 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM priced at INR 22,999 and 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM priced at INR 24,999on Samsung’s official website, Flipkart and Amazon

Vivo T1 Pro 5G – INR 23,999

Another exciting option is Vivo T1 Pro 5G that comes with stunning designs and colours. It has a 6.44-inch AMOLED beautiful immersive display which gives a better experience with smoother-looking motions. This phone comes with a Snapdragon® 778G 5G Processor that lets you multitask with higher speed. A huge 4700mAh battery with 66W charger provides an extreme gaming and streaming experience. The phone has a 64MP triple camera specification with 16MP front camera for beautiful snap. Vivo T1 Pro 5G is available in two colours- Turbo Cyan and Turbo Black in the storage variant 6GB+128GB at INR 23,999 a on Vivo’s official website and Flipkart.