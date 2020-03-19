Top 4 Gadgets to accompany Outdoor Adventures

One of the best ways to enjoy nature is to get outside, experience it first-hand, and plan for some outdoor adventures. Outdoor activities are something people of all ages can take part in and can be something short and simple, or involve a whole vacation based on the outdoors such as camping in the woods. Reading about nature and watching it on TV simply can’t compare to the real-life experience, as connecting with the nature around you truly does something wonderful for your soul.

Now, before you go ahead and embrace nature for all it is and head out on an outdoor adventure, here are four gadgets that you’ll want to be sure you’ve packed to take with you.

An Activity Camera

Sure, your memories can last a lifetime, but wouldn’t it be great if you also had some of those memories you could frame and then share with others? Taking a camera with you on your outdoor adventures makes that possible, and will provide you with many albums worth of special moments over the years.

If you currently rely on your mobile phone to act as your camera as well, it’s time to understand just how much potential a standalone camera can give you. Action cameras, in particular, are great for capturing movement, such as what you’ll likely find during your outdoor adventure. They will be able to provide crisp detail, color, and quality that frankly your mobile phone just isn’t capable of.

For those who tend to do a lot of water-based activities when outdoors, you may want to look into waterproof cameras so that you don’t have to worry about them.

USB Solar Charger

One thing you may run into during your outdoor adventures is needing to charge your mobile phone or tablet. So why not harness the power of the sun and take a USB solar charger with you. This item uses solar energy that can then charge your device using a USB port. These are ideal for people that love hiking and camping, and can typically be attached to the outside of your backpack.

The Inflatable Tent

If you’re the type that struggles to put a tent up, and you don’t need much in terms of space then the inflatable tent could be the way to go. These models can fit one to multiple people and can inflate in mere seconds. You don’t have to worry about stakes, poles, and confusing set-ups. Just be sure to look for one that can withstand high winds, and packs up easily. Many of these are using the highest-tech fabrics out there today to offer insulation and wind protection.

Wearable Activity Tracker

Perhaps you are trying to be more health-conscious of late and really be more active. If that’s the case, then you’ll want to start wearing an activity tracker on your various adventures. These can track steps, your heart rate, the calories you have burned, and even recognize when specific exercises are being performed. One of the most convenient features about these trackers is that they can pair with a wide variety of mobile phones, so you can actually receive and respond to SMS messages, view incoming phone calls, and much more.

Again, if you do a lot of water-based activities, be sure to look into an activity tracker that is waterproof so you won’t have to keep removing it.

The problem is that there are so many great and fun gadgets out there, all designed to enhance your outdoor adventure, that you’ll want to pick them all up. Start with this list and then add more as you need them.