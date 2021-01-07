With an increase in the usage of cell phones and computers, it was only a matter of time before people became vulnerable to the issue of cybercrimes. In this age, it has become more important than ever before, to keep your cell phones, PCs, and laptops safe. Not to mention, most of us invest a great fortune to get our hands on the latest set of laptops, so it only fits that we try and help keep them safe.

Here’s a list of things that can be done to keep your laptop secure.

1. The bare necessities

This is a list of things that should never be compromised upon, and that is why they are referred to as the bare necessities; things that you must make a part of your laptop routine!

Set a password to log in

This is the first step to make sure your files are safe. Ensure that you set a password requirement for logging in and at the same time be careful in deciding what the password is. A password that is easy to guess will never provide you the security you want. It is usually advisable to set a password that is a combination of upper and lower-case alphabets coupled with numbers.

Data backup

Back up your data whenever you get the time. Even if, deep inside, you feel like you don’t need to spend your time backing up your data, still do it instead of taking the risk! You can even schedule the backup beforehand so that it happens routinely every few days.

Updated software

Regularly check your laptop for any updates that may be available. You can also switch on auto-updates for your OS.

Encrypt your hard drive

To prevent your data from being physically attacked, it is recommended that you encrypt your hard drive. Through this, anyone who removes the hard drive from your laptop will not be able to read the files directly.

Install an antivirus software

Regardless of the widespread belief that anti-virus software does nothing more than making the laptop slow, it is one of the best ways to ensure the safety of your files. If you regularly use external devices such as USBs, always scan them for viruses, especially if the device belongs to someone else. This precautionary practice can prove to be very beneficial in avoiding your laptop from being infected by viruses.

Simply installing antivirus software is not enough. You must regularly check it for updates too. For this purpose, also, like for your laptop’s OS, you can switch on automatic updates so that you don’t always have to remember to update it.

If you are worried that antivirus software costs more than what you can afford, then consider installing antivirus software that is free of cost. Many free of cost software work as well as the ones that cost you money. This simple and easy step will not only keep your laptop virus free but will also bring with it peace of mind for you. Now, who wouldn’t want a little more of that?

Switch off the internet when it’s not needed

However unlikely this may be, try to switch off the internet on your laptop if you’re not using it. This will help in keeping hackers away.

2. Use a VPN

A virtual private network permits you to make a safe connection with another network over the internet. It enables remote computers to work as if they are on the same network. This means you can access your workplace’s network as if you’re actually at work, whereas you’d really be sitting at home.

Windows VPN improves the privacy and online security of your laptop. As the data is encrypted, your activities will be hidden from your internet service provider. This means that even your internet service provider won’t be able to identify the websites you are visiting. This, in turn, means that your information stays private and even advertisers can’t monitor your online activities.

Another important consequence of this is that VPNs allow you to access websites that may otherwise be regionally restricted. Since these are essential for privacy protection, make sure you choose reliable VPN providers.

3. Cover your webcam

A rather creepy concept of Remote Administration Tools (RAT) can breach your privacy by switching on your laptop’s camera to spy on you. To prevent this, you are recommended to use a camera cover when you’re not using the camera.

Conclusion

Needless to say, never leave your laptop unattended. Even if you are the laziest person on earth, it is advised that you take these simple steps to ensure the safety of your laptop and the security of your files.