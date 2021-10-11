One of the most popular social media platforms, TikTok ranks higher than many other applications. This platform gave numerous people, and brands make a name for themselves among the youth population through their creative gestures and videos. The influencers on TikTok make funny videos or engaging content that attracts people, especially teenagers. The teens then try to emulate the person they follow. It makes them feel to be a throbbing part of the ongoing trend.

Numerous teenagers consider TikTok stars as their idols and wish to make a career like them. The glamour and popularity of these famous influencers attract the commoners to take some interest. TikTok has numerous influencers and engaging profiles, but a few stand out among the crowd. You must understand that to be famous on TikTok, you need a good number of followers. https://socialfollowersfree.com/ is one such website that will help you gain followers in little time.

Following is a list of the 10 most engaging profiles on TikTok that made themselves more famous than the rest;

Charli D’Amelio

Charli D’Amelio is the most famous personality on TikTok, with 107 million followers. This famous personality also took part in the Diva Dance regional competition held in her home country of America. Her lip-sync videos take the social community by fire.

Addison Rae

Addison Rae is one of the most famous personalities on TikTok, with a whopping 75.8 million people following her. Second, in the list of most-followed people, Forbes adjudicated her to be the most earning personality on TikTok in august 2020.

Zach King

Zach King comes third in this list with 56 million followers on TikTok. The 6-second Bali videos of this Los Angeles resident gained immense popularity among the masses. His magic vines on TikTok are another sensation among the TikTok masses.

Bella Poarch

The former member of the US navy turned into an overnight sensation through a famous TikTok video of hers, where she lip-syncs to Millie B’s track “M to the B”. It is one famous track that got people hooked. Bella Poarch now has 55.1 million followers on TikTok.

Will Smith

Who does not know this fun-loving actor from Hollywood? Will Smith is famous among his fans for his uncanny acting skills and new methods of engaging them. With 47.6 million followers, he is one of the most loved stars on TikTok.

Riyaz Ali

Born in India, Riyaz Ali is now one of the most famous fashion bloggers and influencers on TikTok. His videos are fun to watch and give people some good entertainment.

Loren Gray

Loren Gray has a whopping number of followers on TikTok, standing at 51.1 million. Little can anyone believe that a 17-year-old girl made a long-lasting and influential impact on more than 51 million people with her creativity, skills, and hard work. She launched her own Snapchat show named “Glow Up”, which made her find a place among the nominations of people’s choice awards and Kids choice awards. Her recently released single track “Can’t do it” is a testimony of her singing skills since 2017.

Baby Ariel

Baby Ariel features in the list with 28.9 million followers on TikTok. Ariel Martin, i.e. Baby Ariel was the first to cross 20 million followers on Musical.ly, which later transitioned to TikTok. The 18-year-old kid made famous gigs that featured on shows of Nickelodeon and Disney channel.

Mr Faisu

Faisal Sheikh, popularly known as Mr Faisu on TikTok, is a famous Indian Tiktoker who made his name among the teenagers and shot to immense popularity. His TikTok account was at the receiving end of a suspension when he violated the platform’s guidelines by condemning the lynching of a Muslim man named Tabrez Ansari by a Hindu mob. His reaction was a source of inciting violence, as TikTok adjudicated.

Kristen Hancher

Next on this list comes the name of Kristen Hancher, who stands with 23 million followers on TikTok. This 20-year-old influencer gained massive popularity among teenagers for her perfection in lip-sync and changing hair colours.

TikTok is witnessing the rise of new stars as time passes. Thus, nobody can guarantee that you will find the same people on the list anymore. Anyone from anywhere can end up becoming more famous.