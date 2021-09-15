Since childhood, we have been taught about the significance of exams in our lives, and how they can open up new possibilities in a student’s future. Every student strives to score the best possible marks in their examination, regardless of their performance throughout the entire academic year. A student’s academic capabilities are often judged by how they have scored in their final exams.

Class 9 lays the foundation stone for higher secondary classes, because of the basic knowledge it provides about all complex concepts that are included in the higher standards in high school. Students also learn the fundamentals of the streams that they go on to choose in class 11.

Needless to say, there is a significant amount of subjects, topics, and concepts to be completed within a short span of time. Hence, it is necessary to concentrate on your studies in order to understand all the concepts clearly.

English is an important part of the syllabus and needs to be given adequate attention for effective results. In this article, we will be discussing some tips, strategies, and preparation tactics that can be beneficial for the improvement of your performance as well as your result in the class 9 English Exam.

Time Management – The most important and the first tip that is to be kept in mind as you prepare for your exams is to chalk out a timetable by devoting equal or similar time for every main subject, including English. This is going to make sure that you will be studying every topic in an even manner across the week, thereby reducing your stress levels. Also make sure to include breaks within your study time, so that your brain can relax and is not overworked.

Maintain Focus – Choose an atmosphere where you can study comfortably and make sure that you avoid every kind of distraction. It is a good idea to keep your mobile, laptop, and other gadgets away from the study room. While reading chapters, especially poetry, it is absolutely necessary to stay focused on the topic, so that you can delve into the depths of the meaning while reading itself. This way, you don’t have to waste precious time re-reading the same chapter.

Make Notes – It is easier to organize your studying methods by dividing your materials between chapters. Ensure that you have a notebook or sheets, based on your preference, to make notes of points, definitions of difficult words, important quotations, and your interpretation and thoughts.

Cover All Topics – A common mistake is to ignore topics thinking it is easy. However, every single topic in the syllabus is equally important. Therefore, don’t leave out chapters and understand all the poetry and prose pieces. The best way to study Literature is to discuss it. So, discuss the topics with classmates and don’t hesitate to reach out to your teachers in case you have any doubts.

Practice Tests – Preparation for language exams is best done by practice and self-testing. The easiest and the most effective way to do this is by solving sample papers as well as previous year question papers. Always set a timer while you practice, so that you get a good idea about the time you require to answer a complete question paper and can work on it, depending on your weak points.

Practice sessions should involve more writing rather than oral tests, because, by writing, you will be able to remember all points. At the same time, you can improve your spelling and grammar. With writing practice, you can also improve your handwriting. By solving more and more sample papers, you are going to get an insight into managing the time limit for the questions. This can provide you with a preview of your performance in the final question paper.

It’s a good idea to take note of all the grammar and writing skill questions, and choose the most common ones to prepare thoroughly. This way, you have a list of topics that you have strongly prepared, out of which at least one would have a good chance of being asked in the final exam.

Revise – Revise all the important questions, notes as well as details like the introductions of authors and poets and important keywords. You can take the help of 9th class English textbook answers to revise. Emphasize the formats of all the writing skills topics prescribed in the syllabus, such as formal/informal letters, essays, notice writing, report writing and articles. Divide your long answer questions into paragraphs and mention important details without sounding repetitive. For the short questions like notice and advertisement writing, make sure to be to-the-point, precise, and crisp. Try to have a solid understanding of grammar rules and practice omission/edition passages regularly. Have a few unseen comprehension passages handy, and practice them at least once every week.

Finish Before Deadline – Always make it a point to finish your entire Class 9 syllabus at least one month before your exams begin. This way, you can easily have an ample amount of time left for revisions or group discussions. If you finish before the stipulated deadline, you can escape the common ‘exam stress’ because you have already finished your syllabus and only need to work on revision now.

Therefore, by proper preparation, regular practice, and a systematic approach to studying, you can score well and ace your English language examination in class 9. Since this is the cornerstone of your future studies, ensure that you allow enough time to clear the grammatical as well as literary concepts while you study, so that you do not encounter problems in higher classes. Excelling exams in class 9 can be easily done, provided a student makes regular efforts towards it.