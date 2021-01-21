There’s no denying that tablets, especially iPads, are incredibly innovative and fun to use. These fantastic gadgets help users complete numerous tasks, such as:

Taking notes

Sending messages

Creating voice memos

Many people also enjoy using their iPads to listen to music and play games in their spare time.

However, if you’ve recently purchased a new iPad, you may be feeling a little overwhelmed. Customizing an iPad can be a little bit tricky, especially if you aren’t the techiest person around.

If you’re having a hard time setting up your new iPad, feel free to make use of the guide below.

Change Your Wallpaper

As lovely as the default wallpapers are, they aren’t personalized or unique in any way. If you want to give your iPad a customized feel, you should start by changing the wallpaper.

Changing the wallpaper on your iPad is a simple task. All you have to do is:

Click on the Settings button

Scroll to the Wallpapers & Brightness tab

Click on the Choose New Wallpaper option

Choose from a selection of pre-installed wallpapers or download your own from the internet

Bonus Tip – Adjust the Screen Brightness

While you’re on the Wallpapers & Brightness tab, you should take a moment to adjust your brightness settings.

Generally, most users prefer a mid-range brightness, as it consumes less battery power.

Add a Password

Most people don’t like the idea of others snooping around on their iPad; that’s why they’ll protect it with a password. Adding a password is a simple and easy way to stop others from physically accessing your device.

To add a password, click on the Settings button and scroll down to the Passcode tab. This will bring you to a page that gives you the ability to create a four-digit password.

Download Antivirus Software

Although a passcode can stop people from physically accessing your device, they do little to stop a much bigger problem: malicious software (malware).

For those that aren’t familiar, malware is a form of harmful software that cyber-attackers use to obtain sensitive data from devices like:

Computers

Smartphones

Tablets

After obtaining your personal data, hackers can either sell it on an illicit platform or use it to steal your identity.

Thankfully, there’s an easy way that you can protect your iPad from malware: by downloading Malwarebytes Premium for iOS.

Malwarebytes is a cybersecurity company that offers high-quality antivirus software, such as Malwarebytes for iOS, that can help user safeguard themselves from malware.

This amazing malware removal tool uses heuristic technology to track down and address suspicious signs of activity that can be indicative of malware.

Customize Your Sound Settings

iPads come with an array of sound options for users to choose from. Some examples of the sounds that iPad users can customize include:

Text notifications

Ringtones

New/sent mail notifications

Calendar alerts

To make these changes, click on the Settings button and scroll down to the Sounds tab (just below the Wallpapers & Brightness tab). This will give you the option to adjust the sound settings to your preferences.

Customizing your iPad may seem intimidating at first, but after familiarizing yourself with the process, it’s easy to see that it’s simple and straightforward.