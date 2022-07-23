Tips for Optimizing Your Website for Mobile in 2022

Ads

While starting the business nowadays, you should take care of how users will access your website via mobile device. According to statistics, in 2021, 54.4% of global web traffic was generated by mobile devices. Thus, by optimizing your website for smartphones, you will get more visitors and earnings, as more people will be attracted.

So if you haven’t yet figured out how to optimize your website for mobile devices, we have the necessary tips to help you get there.

How to Optimize Your Website for Mobile Devices

If you have created a website and have not yet optimized it for smartphones, your profitability would decrease. There are a few tips on how to make your website mobile-friendly:

Ensure convenient design. Google ranks high the websites whose designs are well-suited for the screens of any device. For example, the website https://dr.bet is well-optimized for both, mobile and desktop users Ideally, your website should fit into a device screen of at least 5 inches and look just as good on a 10-inch screen. Based on this, you must understand that the design of your website must be well-developed, and only in this case, you can expect high rankings and not lose most of the income.

Maximize the page loading speed.

Compress images without losing quality.

Choose the right website fonts and colors.Among other important factors of optimizing a website for a mobile device, you should pay attention to page colors and fonts. Make sure to keep the design minimalistic and not overload the page with lots of elements.

Factors That Negatively Influence the User Experience for Mobile Users

The most common mistake that significantly lowers the website’s performance for mobile is overloading the website with pop-ups. This marketing tactic can bring good results on desktop, however, due to the small size of mobile screens it irritates mobile users and makes them less likely to convert into paying customers.

Another common mistake that hurts the mobile user experience is the long buying and checkout process. You need to minimize the number of steps that a user needs to take in order to purchase your product in order to lower the abandoned cart rate.

Importance of Having a Mobile Optimized Website

As the mobile traffic is growing each year, you need to do your best to follow the best practices for optimizing your website for mobile. Firstly, it would improve your website’s ranking on Google. And secondly, it would ensure the best possible user experience for mobile users, so they would perceive you as a trustworthy brand and would be willing to become your customers. Thus, follow the tips discussed in this article and level up your website optimization game!